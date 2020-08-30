Odisha: 17 killed, more than 1.4 million people affected by floods

Bhubaneswar: Odisha floods have killed 17 people in 20 districts, while more than 1.4 million people have been affected in this flood. The state government gave its information on Saturday. The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said that a total of 112 blocks, 896 gram panchayats, 3,256 villages, 21 urban local bodies and 75 wards have been affected by the flood situation. Also Read – ‘We will not let anything happen’, the air force’s men descended to save their lives, people said – this is the form of God, VIDEO

20 districts have been affected by the floods, including Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Sundargarh. . The people of 340 villages have become helpless due to floods in the state, while 10,382 houses have been damaged and 1,68,904 hectares of crops have been destroyed.

The SRC office said that 45 doctors and 42 veterinarians, 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 17 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 22 fire brigades and 254 boats have been deployed in the affected areas.