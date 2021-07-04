Odisha: 7-Toes-Lengthy Python Rescued In Kalahandi’s Golamunda (See Pics) | LatestLY

Kalahandi, July 4: A 7-feet lengthy python was once rescued from a fishing internet close to Ganga Sagar pond, Golamunda in Kalahandi district by way of the wooded area division on Saturday. The reptile was once later launched into the wooded area.

Rajmal Deep, a fisherman from the village had stuck the python in his fishing internet on Saturday morning, following which a staff from the wooded area division rushed to the spot to rescue the snake. Python Swallows New-Born Blue Bull in UP’s Fatehpur.

Ramesh Panda, Forester of Golamunda knowledgeable that the python was once roughly six months previous. “The snake was once about seven ft lengthy, and weighed about 8 kilograms,” he stated. The snake was once launched into the jungle.

