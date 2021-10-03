Odisha Bypoll Consequence 2021 Updates: BJD candidate overtakes BJP, main via 5000 votes, counting continues

Odisha Bypoll Consequence 2021 Updates: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathi has taken lead within the by-election to Pipli meeting seat of Puri district. Through the top of the fourth spherical of counting of votes, the BJD candidate is main via 5,140 votes over his nearest rival and Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) candidate Ashrit Patnaik.Additionally Learn – Pipili Bypoll Election Consequence 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes starts for bypolls to Pipili meeting seat

Maharathi were given 16,968 votes, whilst Patnaik were given 11,828 votes and Congress candidate Bishkeshan Harichandan Mohapatra were given 1,382 votes. Until the realization of the fourth spherical of counting, 30,913 votes had been counted, out of which 184 other folks opted for NOTA (Not one of the above).

Balloting for the by-election was once held right here on September 30 after the seat remained vacant for nearly a yr after the demise of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathi in October 2020. The Election Fee canceled or postponed the by-election 3 times because of more than a few causes. 10 applicants are within the fray on this by-election. About 78.24 p.c of the greater than 2.29 lakh electorate have exercised their franchise within the by-elections. There might be a complete of 25 rounds of vote counting for this by-election.