Odisha Coronavirus UPdate: 1,833 new cases were reported in a day, these districts are worst

Bhubaneswar: The maximum number of 1,833 cases of corona virus were reported in Odisha on a single day on Friday. A health official said that the number of dead has reached 247 due to the loss of 12 more people from Kovid-19 in the state. He informed that new cases of infection have been reported from 29 out of 30 districts of Odisha due to which the number of corona virus cases in the state has reached 42,550. Also Read – Russia is going to be the first country to approve Kovid-19 vaccine, worries of western countries increased

He said that 1,118 new cases were reported from different centers, while 715 more patients came out while detecting people who came in contact with the infected. The official said that Khurda district under Bhubaneswar had the highest number of 298 new cases. After this, 279 cases were reported in Ganjam, 152 in Raigad, 124 in Cuttack and 110 in Sundergarh. In the remaining districts, less than 100 new patients of this global pandemic were reported each. Also Read – Good News: 2-month-old child wins battle with Corona, people getting emotional

He said that three people each lost their lives in Ganjam and Sundargarh districts, while one patient died in Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Sambalpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal and Gajapati. The official said that the first case of death from Kovid-19 came up in Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal. Also Read – Covid-19: Night curfew will be relaxed for two hours in these districts of Madhya Pradesh, lockdown will remain in the state for only one day

He said that out of 247 deaths due to Corona virus in the state so far, maximum 123 were killed in Ganjam, 31 in Khurda, 16 in Sundargarh, 15 in Gajapati and 11 in Cuttack. The official said that 45 other Kovid-19 patients died due to some other disease. He said that with the arrival of new cases, 15,370 people are still infected in the state while 26,888 people have recovered from this infectious disease.