Odisha: Heavy fire at IOC petrol pump near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, 8 people injured

Bhubaneswar: A heavy fire broke out on Wednesday at a petrol pump of the Indian Oil Corporation near Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, in which eight people were burnt. The condition of two of the injured is critical and they have been admitted to a medical college hospital.

Director of Capital Hospital LD ​​Sahu said that the condition of the two injured is critical and they have been admitted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack. He said that the remaining injured are being treated in his hospital.

Also Read – Minor girl gang-raped in Lockdown, policemen and electronic media personnel among 7 accused

Commissioner of Police SS Sarangi said, “Our priority is to prevent the fire from reaching two other tanks filled with petrol and diesel.” Sarangi told that three fire engines were engaged in overcoming the fire. He said the cause of the fire could not be ascertained.