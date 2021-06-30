Odisha Prolonged Lockdown: Lockdown prolonged until July 16 in Odisha, however the executive gave this extra exemption

Odisha Extends Lockdown: It’s been determined to increase the lockdown in Odisha until July 16. On the other hand, the federal government has determined to offer further reduction to the folk. Nowadays on Wednesday, Leader Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra stated that the partial lockdown within the state will proceed until July 16. He stated that there are 20 districts within the state the place the positivity price is beneath 5 %. In this type of scenario, now those districts may not be closed on weekends. Most effective evening curfew shall be acceptable from 6 pm to six am. Additionally Learn – International Information: Didn’t fortify the federal government on Corona, didn’t even inform if he himself were given inflamed, the court docket put the cleric in prison

The federal government additional stated that there are nonetheless ten districts within the state the place the positivity price is greater than 5 %. In this type of scenario, the weekend curfew will proceed in those ten districts until additional orders. The federal government has stored the districts with lower than 5 % positivity in ‘A class’ whilst the districts with greater than 5 % positivity had been stored in ‘B class’. Additionally Learn – Rajasthan Information: Rajasthan executive is converting the uniform of girls prisoners, this would be the new colour as an alternative of white

In step with the order of the federal government, transportation shall be allowed most effective in ‘A class’ districts and ‘B class’ districts won’t get this type of facility at the moment. In a similar way, stores shall be allowed to open in A class districts from 6 am to six pm. In B class districts, stores shall be allowed to open most effective from 6 am to two pm. Additionally Learn – Kerala Information: Footage of dowry harassment despatched to members of the family, frame discovered later at husband’s area