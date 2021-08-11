Odu Odu Aadu Track From Pushpa Film | Allu Arjun

Odu Odu Aadu is the primary unmarried launched from Allu Arjun starring action-thriller Pushpa film. It’s directed by way of Sukumar. Odu Odu Aadu Track is the Tamil model of Daakko Daakko Meka and it’s composed by way of Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. Benny Dayal gave an lively vocal to the monitor. Whilst Viveka penned the lyrics for the primary unmarried. The song and audio streaming rights for the movie are introduced by way of Aditya Song.

DOWNLOAD ODU ODU AADU SONG | PUSHPA MOVIE | TAMIL

Odu Odu Aadu track is to be had on respectable song platforms like JioSaavn, Resso, Amazon song, Wynk, Ganna, Spotify, iTunes, YT song and extra. This new unmarried is launched in multilingual codecs to succeed in each regional target market together with Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Pay attention to Odu Odu Aadu Tamil Track from Pushpa Film most effective on respectable platforms.

Pushpa Film Songs In 5 Languages

Daakko Daakko Meka – Telugu

Odu Odu Aadu – Tamil

Odu Odu Aade – Malayalm

Jokke Jokke Meke – Kannada

Jaago Jaago Bakre – Hindi

Pushpa Film Songs Complete main points

Film Title: Pushpa

Track Title: Odu Odu Aadu

Solid: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Fassil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, and extra

Director: Sukumar

Singer: Benny Dayal

Lyricist: Viveka

Manufacturer: Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam

Liberate Date: August 13, 2021

Odu Odu Aadu Track was once leaked on-line on many torrent web pages like Masstamilan, Isaimini, Starmusiq, Naa songs, Tamirockers, and extra.

DISCLAIMER: We propose our readers to obtain songs most effective from respectable song streaming units like Amazon Song, Apple Song, Wynk Song, Gaana, and Reputable YouTube Pages. Don’t make stronger or use pirated web pages like starmusiq, isaimini, masstamilan to flow and obtain songs.

