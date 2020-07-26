Of Course Bill And Ted Face The Music Made Kevin Smith Cry

This can be a comedy; it is a great film, however I can’t let you know how emotional this film was for me. Final half hour of the film, I’m bawling. And these usually are not like tears of, ‘They ruined it.’ They’re tears of like this film’s transcend. They cracked the code. It is a stupendous expertise. Individuals have requested me over the course of the previous couple of hours since I’ve seen it, ‘Like, what’s it?’ And I stated, ‘Look, I do not imply this as dismissive. That is the best praise I may give one thing. This film is lovable.’ It’s to be adored. It makes one really feel heat in these hopeless instances. It is a hopeful film.