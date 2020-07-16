Of Course Tom Cruise Is Doing Mission: Impossible 7 Stunts While The Set Is Shut Down

It was beforehand revealed that the forged could also be dwelling in their very own Mission: Impossible bubble of trailers throughout filming, however Tom Cruise reportedly can be staying in a resort room in the course of the months of manufacturing. His co-stars, similar to Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff and Vanessa Kirby, have been arduous at work coaching too, not too long ago posting their video chat exercise periods. Atwell, who wrapped up her position as Marvel’s Peggy Carter final yr, is getting significantly ripped for her mysterious position.