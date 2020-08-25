Of Course, Tom Cruise’s Return To Mission: Impossible 7 Involves A Wild Motorcycle Stunt

In maybe essentially the most daring announcement that has been made on this specific story is the truth that if sources near Tom Cruise are correct, it appears to be like like Mission: Impossible 8 will probably be much more of a landmark movie than we thought. It’s because, in accordance with these sources, Cruise doesn’t need to be doing the hard-hitting stunt work he at the moment does as soon as he hits 60. With the eighth movie slated for launch in November 2022, and Tom Cruise’s 60th birthday being in July of that very same yr, the fuse appears to be like to be operating brief with regards to insane Cruise-ian motion.