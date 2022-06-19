Offer in the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl: two games for the price of one

ILCA took us back to Sinnoh with a graphic section redesigned in 3D, but keeping the chibi aesthetic.

We have had a few intense months as far as Pokémon is concerned: last January we received Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new generation of the franchise in every way, and a trip to the Sinnoh region that served as the setting for the events of fourth-generation Diamante and Perla deliveries in 2007.

But just a few months before, in November of last year, Nintendo brought us Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl, the remake of one of the most beloved generations of the saga developed by ILCA, which returned with numerous QoL adjustments and Hansa Park as main novelties, although also with some problems.

As usual in the saga, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl has been a success in sales, but for all those who are interested in the game and have not yet gotten hold of it, Nintendo has set up an offer at a knockdown price with its two games for the price of one:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond + Pokemon Shiny Pearl for 59.98 euros on Amazon

Although, as in this case, we have had some occasional offers with these games, the truth is that their official price on the Nintendo eShop is still 59.99 euros, so if you were interested in this remake of the 2007 games, this is one of the best opportunities we have come across. Meanwhile, we continue with our eyes on Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which has once again left us with a good string of jokes after its second trailer.

