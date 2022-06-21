Offer only today! RTX 3070 and 11th generation i5 processor, for just 1,000 euros with this highly discounted Acer gaming PC at MediaMarkt

The graphics cards of the current generation continue to drop little by little in price for a few weeks, which makes it increasingly interesting to renew our gaming PC with current components. But even so, today it is still much cheaper, in most cases, to opt for a gaming laptop or a pre-assembled equipment thanks to the offers that are featured practically daily.

Acer Predator Orion 3000 PO3-630 – Ordenador de Sobremesa Gaming (Intel Core i5-11400F, 16 GB RAM, 1 TB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 2.6 GHz, Sin Sistema Operativo, Ethernet, Wi-Fi) – PC Gaming Negro

This Acer Predator gaming PC belongs to the latter, and now we can get hold of it with the price it has just achieved at MediaMarkt: 1,095.20 euros (compared to its original 1,369 euros), that make it a bargain if we take into account the components it contains. But be careful because the offer only lasts today, June 20, so we must hurry if we don’t want to run out of it.





We are talking about the Acer Predator Orion 3000 in one of its many variants. One of the pre-assembled gaming PCs of this family from this well-known manufacturer, which stands out for incorporating a well-cooled RGB gaming mid-tower. But, above all, for having mid-high-end hardware with which we can play whatever we want with great performance and high FPS rates even at 1440p and 4K.

Thanks, mainly, to its NVIDIA RTX 3070. Without a doubt, the jewel in the crown of this gaming computer, since until recently only the aforementioned GPU cost practically the same as this entire team. Without neglecting an Intel Core i5-11400F processor, 16 GB of RAM and a double storage configuration 512GB SSD plus 1TB HDD. Of course, without a standard operating system, so its installation is on us.