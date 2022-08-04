Offers on dozens of games for PS4 and PS5 on the PS Store: we leave you 9 highlights

The Summer Sales, which on this occasion add a challenge with the comedian Ángel Martín, are updated with more discounts.

PlayStation continues to give us good reasons to enjoy video games on PS4 and PS5. Players subscribed to PS Plus can now download the 3 titles for the month of August, but the Japanese brand does not want to end the party and, having presented its Summer Sales, encourages us to continue looking at offers with a new batch of discounts in the PS Store.

On this occasion, the promotion extends to physical stores to offer discounts on a good handful of video games, which gives us the opportunity to continue hunting for bargains until august 17 (discounts on physical games will end on the 15th). In addition, it should be noted that PlayStation has taken advantage of their offers to join the comedian Angel Martinwhich has resulted in a challenge for all players who want to put their humorous skills to the test.

You can learn more about this challenge in the video that heads this same news. But, if you are only interested in knowing the most outstanding offers of the promotion, you can take a look at our selection of highlights. As always, we also encourage you to enter the PS Store to access all the discounts that PlayStation has prepared with this movement.

A Way Out for PS4 for 7.49 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): although Hazelight Studios has stood out in 2021 for the cooperative adventure of It Takes Two, it is also worth taking a look at this game that, with the same proposal puts us in the shoes of two prisoners who want to collect their revenge.



Batman: Return to Arkham for PS4 for 14.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): Batman games always receive some offer in PlayStation promotions, which leaves us with a version that, with a discount of 70% , invites us to enjoy Arkham Asylum and Arkham City with remastered visual effects.



CODE VEIN for PS4 for 14.69 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): the Shift studio has done a great job to adapt the particularities of vampires to an action-RPG, which gives us the opportunity to enjoy a story depth and gameplay that all fans of the genre will love.



DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for 23.09 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): the latest installment of DOOM has become a perfect option for all those players who want to disconnect with a good dose of adrenaline and powerful music.



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition for PS4 for 26.99 euros (previously for 89.99 euros): if you are looking for a fighting proposal, the Dragon Ball Z games are a more than valid alternative. On this occasion, the PlayStation promotion presents us with a Deluxe Edition with a Season Pass (2 original episodes and a new story) and a booster.



Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition for PS4 for 9.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): you can spend many hours in the open world of Kingdom Come: Deliverance through this edition, which contains all the DLCs published so far.



Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate for PS4 and PS5 for 20.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): Mortal Kombat continues to be a star franchise in terms of fighting titles, so PlayStation encourages us to polish our skills in the genre with a very complete edition that enjoys a 65% discount.



Overcooked! 2 for PS4 for €6.24 (before €24.99): the first Overcooked! He understood that we players like to have a good time in the most extravagant situations, and that is why the second installment encourages us to call our friends so that our kitchen does not fall apart.



Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition for PS4 for €14.99 (was €49.99): Intended for newcomers to the Civilization VI strategy, this bundle includes the game, six DLC packs, and the Rise and Fall and Gathering Storm expansions.

