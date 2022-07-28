Offers on games for PS4 and PS5 on PS Store: 6 recommendations and a challenge with the comedian Ángel Martín

PlayStation celebrates its Summer Sale with a contest where you can win games and gift cards from the PS Store.

PlayStation does not intend to hit the brakes. Just a few minutes ago, he confirmed the list of free games that will come to PS Plus Essential in August, which is complemented by other news with which they promise to integrate all deliveries of the Yakuza saga into the service. In short, we users have good reasons to look at the panorama of PS4 and PS5but the Japanese company now wants to draw our attention with the Summer sales and a curious challenge.

To participate, we must record ourselves doing a monologue, skit or joke about a Sale gameAs you can see in the video that heads this news, PlayStation has partnered with the comedian Angel Martin to submit a contest. To participate, we simply have to record us doing a monologue, skit, parody or joke about any of the Summer Sale games (with the camera horizontal, 16:9 format and minimum 1080p) and upload it as a comment to the PlayStation Twitter post below, adding the hashtag #PlayStationSummerComedy.

The winner will get a game to choose from a selection and a PS Store gift card of 20 eurosWhat are the prizes? According to the contest, the winners will be able to obtain a copy to choose between a selection of titles and a PS Store gift card worth 20 euros. Additionally, the comedy piece will be broadcast at the PlayStation Summer Comedy Fest event on August 12thwhich can be seen on the company’s Twitch channel and will be presented by Ángel Martín.

It is important to note that this challenge is already active and will end next Wednesday August 10 at 12:00. From then on, PlayStation will not accept any more entries, but we have enough days ahead of us to look at the game offers for PS4 and PS5 and think of occurrences that could get a laugh out of both the company and the public that will see us on the day of Retransmission.

Offers on dozens of games for PS4 and PS5

If you are only interested in knowing the PS Store discounts, keep in mind that the Summer Sales put dozens of games for PlayStation consoles on sale. As always, we leave you with some titles whose price has caught our attention, but we also recommend you enter the PS4 and PS5 digital store to be aware of all the bargains. In addition, the august 3 a new update will be announced in the promotion and therefore we will have new opportunities to get our hands on that game we were tracking.

Batman: Arkham Collection for PS4 for 17.99 euros (previously for 59.99 euros): the trilogy developed by Rocksteady is dropped in the PlayStation Summer Sales with an offer that allows us to enjoy Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight.



Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition for PS5 for 13.19 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): if you like hack & slash mechanics and Dante’s charisma, there is nothing better than Devil May Cry 5. In addition, this edition includes Vergil as a new playable character, additional game modes, and ray tracing support.



DOOM Eternal for PS4 and PS5 for 15.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): any fan of the shooter genre should try the brutality of DOOM Eternal, as its infernal campaign with countless demons to slaughter is perfect for releasing tension and increasing the adrenalin.



It Takes Two for PS4 and PS5 for 19.99 euros (previously for 39.99 euros): Hazelight Studios caught the public’s attention with a title that managed to be crowned the GOTY of 2021. That is why we cannot stop recommending this adventure for two players in which relationships are explored through the most particular mechanics and situations.



Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4 and PS5 for 14.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): fighting games always have a space in PlayStation offers, and we see this with a 70% discount on Mortal Kombat 11. A great opportunity to polish our skills with one of the great franchises of the genre.



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for PS4 and PS5 for 9.99 euros (previously for 49.99 euros): Star Wars has expanded the universe created by George Lucas through various video games, and one of the most prominent has been the work Developed by Respawn. Delve into one of the most acclaimed stories in cinema through the experience of a young Padawan.

