Offers on hundreds of games for PS4 and PS5: we leave you our 7 highlights from the PS Store

PlayStation is giving us many reasons to pick up the controller and start playing. Users of PS4 and PS5 are already enjoying the benefits of the new PS Plus, whose models Essential, Extra y Premium They allow us to access a huge catalog of games. After this, the company has not hesitated to maintain one of its traditions by giving us 3 games to enjoy during the month of July, which is included with the cheapest option of its service.

However, the Japanese company refuses to hit the brakes and manages to get our attention with discounts on hundreds of titles. Because, through its ‘July Offers’ and ‘Games for Less than €15’ promotions, we have the opportunity to take advantage of various discounts until next July 20ththe day on which both campaigns will end.

As always, we encourage you to consult the PS Store to know all the offers offered by PlayStation. However, here we also leave you with some outstanding sales.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for PS4 for €9.79 (previously €69.99): Aviation enthusiasts will enjoy the latest installment of Ace Combat, which over time has introduced updates that expand the content with new planes.



Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection for PS4 for €14.99 (previously €49.99): relive some of the classic Assassin’s Creed installments with one of the most iconic characters in the franchise. This compilation includes Assasin’s Creed II, Brotherhood, and Revelations.



DEATHLOOP for PS5 for €27.99 (previously €69.99): This installment of action between time loops arrives at PlayStation offers with a discount of 60%, which will attract the attention of any fan of the genre.



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for PS4 for 19.59 euros (before 69.99 euros): if you’re into fighting and you’re a fan of this famous manganime, you’ll probably be interested in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which lands in PlayStation promotions with a discount of 72%.



Little Nightmares for PS4 for 4.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): the terror of Little Nightmares has drawn the attention of the gaming community for moving us to situations in which we can only run away and pray that they don’t eat us. monstrous creatures.



Metro Exodus for PS4 and PS5 for 7.49 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): through a first-person shooter adventure, we have the opportunity to discover a title where lethal combat and stealth will ensure our survival in a post-apocalyptic environment.



Watch Dogs 2 for PS4 for 13.99 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): although the first installment of Watch Dogs already impressed us with its hacking mechanics, its sequel goes further with the possibility of recruiting and controlling a wide range of characters.

