Offers on more than 700 PS4 and PS5 games in the PS Store: 7 recommended for less than 15 euros

The ‘Games for Less than 15 euros’ promotion returns with more than interesting discounts.

PlayStation continues to give us good reasons to turn on the console and pick up the controller. We have just learned about the 3 free September PS Plus Essential games and, not content with this, the Japanese company has also announced the 17 titles that will expand the PS Plus Extra and Premium catalog next month. Now, as if all this were not enough, they have also announced a new promotion with discounts of all kinds.

We talk about the ‘Games for less than 15 euros’, which leaves us with more than 700 deliveries of PS4 and PS5 at the most affordable price. If you want to add new games to your PlayStation library, know that the promotion will be active until next September 14which gives us two whole weeks to check the list of offers, look for the best bargains and acquire new adventures.

As usual in this house, we have registered the discount games catalog to share some of the offers that have most caught our attention. If you want to be aware of all discounts offered in this promotion, we strongly recommend you visit the PS Store and look at the price of those deliveries that best suit your tastes.

7 Days to Die for PS4 for €6.99 (previously €34.99): Combining first-person, horror, and survival mechanics with elements of combat, skill, mining, and exploration, this experience is the perfect adventure for anyone passionate about post-apocalyptic contexts in the video game.



Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen for PS4 for €4.99 (previously for €24.99): We still don’t have a clear picture of the next Dragon’s Dogma 2, but the PlayStation promotion gives us the opportunity to enter this fantastic world with Dark Arisen. A version that includes all the contents of the original video game and the additions of its sequel.



Dragon Ball FighterZ for PS4 for 9.79 euros (previously for 69.99 euros): As in Akira Toriyama’s manganime, spectacular combat is at the center of Dragon Ball FighterZ. With a cast of well-known characters, combats of 3 vs. 3, an exclusive story mode and online features, the fun is served.



Judgment for PS4 for 14.99 euros (previously for 29.99 euros): if you are a fan of the Yakuza saga, you are probably interested in learning about the spin-off starring Takayuki Yagami, a disgraced lawyer who seeks redemption by making his way through Kamurocho’s criminal network to investigate a series of macabre murders.



Resident Evil 4 for PS4 for 7.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): taking into account that Capcom plans to release the remake of Resident Evil 4 next March, you may be interested in reliving what was one of the adventures most innovative in the industry. Although here we only mention the fourth installment of Resident Evil, it should be noted that it is not the only one that has an offer during the PlayStation promotion.



Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition for 2.99 euros (before 19.99 euros): the reboot starring Lara Croft has been on the market for a few years, so we are not surprised to learn that its usual price has reached quite affordable figures . But, considering that the PlayStation promotion leaves the game for less than 3 euros, it is impossible for us not to recommend it.



Unravel for PS4 for 4.99 euros (previously for 19.99 euros): Accompany the friendly Yarny throughout a platform adventure with an impressive visual appearance. Relying mainly on physics, this little character will have to overcome all kinds of obstacles using the wool that covers his body.

