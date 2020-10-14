Officer caught hanging bribe of Rs 1.10 crore hanged in jail cell

Hyderabad: In Telangana, an officer caught red-handed for taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore has been hanged in the prison cell. An official of the Telangana government, who is lodged in the Chanchalguda jail in Hyderabad, has committed suicide. While giving information on Wednesday, the police said that the former Tehsildar of Kisera, Irwa Balraju Nagaraju, has hanged himself in the prison cell. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, assured of all possible help

In August this year, Tehsildar Irwa Balraju Nagaraju was caught red handed taking a bribe of Rs 1.10 crore. While giving this information on Wednesday, the police said that the former Tehsildar of Kisera, Irwa Balraju Nagaraju, allegedly hanged himself in the prison cell. His body was sent to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. Dabirpura Police has registered a case and started investigation.

On 14 August, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested the officer for taking bribe from a real estate dealer. He had allegedly demanded Rs 2 crore to settle the issue of land related to 19 acres of land in Rampalli Dayara village in Kisara mandal on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Nagaraju, real estate dealer Chaula Srinath, another real estate dealer K.K. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Anji Reddy and Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) Bongu Sai Raj. These four were arrested and produced before the special court of ACB cases, who sent them to judicial custody. The ACB also recovered documents worth Rs 36 lakh, half a kilogram of gold and immovable property from Nagaraju’s residence.