Officer Colonel Olivo died 10 years ago in a police station in Ecuador, they said it was suicide but they tried to cover up another story

César Coronel Olivo was an officer of the Ecuadorian Police. The authorities said that he committed suicide, but all the evidence points to the fact that he was murdered.

Caesar Colonel Olive He was 27 years old when he was found dead in his bedroom inside a police headquarters Ecuadorian. It was July 7, 2012. The young man with black hair, brown skin and a penetrating gaze was a police second lieutenant and had the same name as his father. Cesar Colonel VegaAir Force captain on passive duty.

The official version assures that Colonel Olivo committed suicide. However, the evidence, the analyzes of independent experts and the investigation that his family has promoted show that the Ecuadorian authorities rushed to close the case. It has been 10 years since the officer’s death and there are still no answers.

Although his father never wanted César Coronel Olivo to be a police officer, he insisted on entering the Police School. The last time his parents saw him alive was in June 2012, when Colonel Olivo returned.that to the Police Headquarters of Sucumbíoswhere he lived for nine months, according to a report published in the media GK.

After working at Specialized Anti-Kidnapping and Extortion Unit (UNASE), an elite and recognized group of the Ecuadorian Police, César Coronel had been transferred to the Sucumbios Police Command, in the Amazonian city of Lago Agrio, almost 300 kilometers from Quito. The “pass” –as the relocation of members of the Police and the Armed Forces is known– was a kind of punishment because Colonel Olivo had ended a romantic relationship with the daughter of “a high level person”, as he told GK, Daniela Salazarthe then family lawyer.

In that police station, Colonel Olivo would have witnessed crimes committed by his colleagues and superiors. César Coronel’s family has assured that the young officer discovered a business of trafficking Colombian women in the bars of Lago Agrio. The owners of these clubs were police officerswho were in charge of closing other entertainment centers to monopolize the clients, according to what César Coronel’s father told the newspaper The North.

What Colonel Olivo discovered, according to his relatives, would be related to the report Trafficking before the mirror: an approach to sexual exploitation in slave labor, that resulted from an investigation carried out between 2011 and 2012, during the government of Rafael Correa and that was not disclosed “due to the links found between police chiefs, prosecutors and other administrators of justice, with the trade or trafficking of women on the border with Colombia”, according to the portal Plan V.

That dark discovery would have cost Caesar Colonel Olive his life.

the find

On Sunday, July 8, the family of César Coronel Olivo learned that he had been found dead in his room inside the Comandancia. He had a shot to the back of the head and two pillows on top of him. Her family was out for a walk when she received the tragic news that would change his life.

Saturday the 7th and Sunday the 8th were free days for Coronel Olivo, who had planned a weekend with his girlfriend, but never arrived at the Quito airport, where they were to meet.

Research GK details that Veronica VallejoCoronel Olivo’s partner, called him several times on Friday, July 6, around five in the afternoon. On three occasions they answered him, but it was not César Coronel Olivo, but a man who tried to impersonate him and then a woman with a Colombian accent.

An hour later, César Coronel called his girlfriend and assured her that he had been in his room since 3 in the afternoon. Then, Coronel sent a message to Verónica: “I repeat that I have been in my room since three in the afternoon; I haven’t done anything, I don’t know what the hell happened to my phone,” according to the Ecuadorian media.

As Colonel Olivo never came to the appointment with his girlfriend, on Sunday the 8th, Vallejo tried to locate him by calling different telephone numbers, according to what he told GK. Colonel Olivo’s girlfriend was lucky in one of his attempts and contacted the person in charge of arms control at the Comandancia. The policeman contacted her with the officer she was in charge of, Second Lieutenant John Paul Leon.

Vallejo asked León to go to Coronel Olivo’s bedroom. Second Lieutenant Leon knocked on the door, but no one answered. Then, at Vallejo’s request, León entered the room through the window and told him that his boyfriend was asleep and closed the call.

At Vallejo’s insistence that León answer again, the officer sent him a message: “I’m so sorry, it looks like it went off.”. This story by Verónica Vallejo was collected in the investigation of GK in 2018.

Suicide or homicide?

Apparently, César Coronel Olivo had committed suicide. That was the version that prevailed and that closed the investigation into his death. Following that hypothesis, the young officer he shot himself with his right hand at neck height with his crew pistol, but Colonel Olivo was left-handed. Nobody in the Comandancia heard the shot.

The Argentine expert Roberto Meza, who also investigated the case of the assassination of General Jorge Gabela, explained to Infobae that there were “impericias, alterations of the place of the event, all directly related to the investigation.”

In accordance with Plan Vthe sheets and pillow –stained with blood– that covered Coronel Olivo’s bed were incinerated by order of the Commander of the Provincial Command of Sucumbíos. The report of GK It also revealed that the walls of Coronel Olivo’s bedroom were washed and painted, that the floor of the room was flooded –which spoiled other evidence–, that the television was at full volume and that the air conditioning was at a very low temperature. , somewhat inconsistent with Coronel Olivo, since low temperatures affected him because he had acute rhinitis. In addition, the expert reports never identified the owner of the gun. Glock of 9 millimeters with which Coronel Olivo allegedly shot himself and no fingerprints were taken from that weapon.

In this case there was “lost information, altered crime scene, reconstructions far from any technicality, absence of analysis of evidence found and that could provide relevant information, irregularities in internal police procedures, chain of custody not respected among others”, he assured. Meza a Infobae.

César Coronel Olivo was 27 years old when he was found dead at the Sucumbios Police Headquarters. (Photo: Twitter).

Although the expert did his investigations in 2013, when Jose SerranoMinister of the Interior of the government of Rafael Correaordered the creation of a technical commission to deal with the death of César Coronel Olivo, and despite the evidence, the authorities closed the case and assured that it was a suicide.

The report then prepared by Meza was delivered to Carina Arguelloundersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior, who did not share it with the family of César Coronel Olivo. The officer’s parents filed a legal action to hear the report, but only accessed part of it.

However, almost a decade after having investigated the death of César Coronel, the expert Meza maintains that “it was demonstrated through the study and relationship of the evidence found in the file that it was clearly a homicide.”

For Meza, there were a “countless number of serious inconsistencies that are inadmissible in a criminal investigation.” But the most worrying thing, according to what the expert told Infobaeis that these alterations “occurred inside a police station (where the crime scene was located), which is the most sensitive and important space because there are the clues that could clarify the case.”

The inconsistencies around the death of César Coronel Olivo showed the possibility that there is a system of corruption and elevation within the National Police. This unsolved death is followed by the case of the femicide of Mary Belen Bernal inside a police precinct. In both cases, the secrecy about what happened on the day of their deaths is something that their relatives denounce.

