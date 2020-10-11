Officers used to bring drugs for prisoners in jail, if caught …

Gurugram: While busting a racket related to the supply of narcotics inside Bhondsi jail of Gurugram, a crime branch team of the district police arrested two accused including the jail warden and seized 110 grams of sulfa and 24 grams of smack from their possession. The accused jail warden has been identified as Prem Chand, a resident of Mahendragarh district of Haryana. The second accused was identified as Ankit of Rewari district. Also Read – 26-year-old woman used this trick to get one crore rupees from retired inspector

According to the police, after getting information from the accused on Saturday night, the crime branch of DLF Phase-4 police station near Bhondsi jail was caught. Police seized 110 grams of sulfa and 24 grams of smack from the jail warden. A case was registered against them under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act at Sector-65 Police Station here. ACP (crime) Preet Pal Sangwan told reporters on Sunday that during interrogation Ankit revealed that he was supplying drugs to another accused Deepak alias Deepu through the jail warden, who was kept in Bhondsi jail and that But there are about 10 cases registered under the Arms Act, Snatching and NDPS Act. Also Read – Actress Pooja Bedi threatened, if not given money then drugs and …

Deepak had set up a network in the jail to distribute drugs to the inmates in the jail. He used to demand drugs on the phone from his brother Dharambir aka Motu. Sangwan said, “Dharambir had handed over the drugs to Ankit, after that he supplied drugs to the jail warden. He said that Prem Chand had the responsibility of supplying the drugs inside the jail and handing over the drugs to Deepak, but before that he was arrested. Sangwan said, “The arrested criminals will be interrogated to find out about the entire racket.” Also Read – After Hathras, now the rape case came up in Gurugram, after the gang rape, the woman was brutally beaten