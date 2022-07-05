Official: Arturo Vidal defined his future away from Boca Juniors

The Chilean midfielder would already have everything agreed for the next step in his career (Photo: EFE)



The Libertadores Cup He came into the prime with head-to-head eliminations in the Round of 16. In parallel, the transfer market remains open and those that are still in the race They are looking for alternatives to reinforce their squad in search of lifting the biggest continental trophy. When it comes to economic wealth, it is impossible not to think about the football of Brazil and specifically, the Flamengo. The Mengao broke the market once again with a first-rate signing.

As confirmed The globe, Flamengo agreed to hire the Chilean this weekend Arturo vidal. After approaching Boca Juniorsthe red and black directive decided to accelerate the negotiations with the 35-year-old Chilean and a good port was reached thanks to an offer of a contract valid until December 2023. There is the possibility that the experienced midfielder will arrive in Rio de Janeiro next week while the last details are finalized before the parties formalize the end of the negotiation.

The Brazilian team negotiated directly with Fernando FelicevichArgentine businessman who manages the Chilean’s career together with the representative André Cury who also participated in the talks. For now, Vidal is enjoying his vacations in Chile and this week he attended the party that Colo Colo beat him for 2 a 0 as a local to Inter de Porto Alegre, for the first leg of Round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana and even played a game with his friends.

A photo of Vidal with the Flamengo shirt had been leaked on social networks (Photo: Twitter)

It will be a reinforcement of hierarchy for the technician Dorival Junior, who felt he needed a midfield player. But where can Vidal position himself to increase his chances of performing up to the hype? Since Flamengo changed coach, in most games he has designed the team with a midfielder further back dedicated to the brand and two further forward, one on the left and one on the right, with game functions. The bet is that the 35-year-old can fit in well on the right.as one of those men in front of the first midfielder.

After a complicated start in the Brasileirao, the last weeks of the Mengao they took another color with three wins in four games. defeated the cuiabá, America Mineiro y Santos to climb to eighth position in the local championship and cut the distance to eight points with the leader palm trees. In addition, they won the first leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16 against Sports Tolima 1-0 in Colombia and will seek to close the series at the stadium maracana next Wednesday, July 6 at 9:30 p.m.

