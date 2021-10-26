Official: Barcelona and Boca will play the Maradona Cup in Saudi Arabia

November 25, 2021 will be the first anniversary of Maradona’s death (Efe)

The next November 25, 2021 It will be a year since one of the saddest moments in world football. That date, but 2020, will be saved in the memory of every sports fan, as it is the day on which Diego Armando Maradona said goodbye to the world.

Now, on the occasion of paying tribute to one of the greatest references in sport one year after his departure, the Barcelona announced through an official statement that he will play the Maradona Cup against Boca Juniors.

This party, of a friendly nature, will take place in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) next December 14th, between two of the entities that most marked the life of the star both in Argentina like in Europe.

“FC Barcelona and Boca Juniors will play the ‘Maradona Cup’ on December 14, a match with which they want to pay tribute to the Argentine soccer star Diego Armando Maradona, when the first anniversary of his death is commemorated ”, announced the Catalan entity through an official statement, about the meeting that will take place at Mrsoon Park, with a capacity for 25 thousand spectators.

Although both clubs already know what it is to play against each other, This will be the first time they have met in a Middle Eastern country. The last time they saw each other was on August 15, 2018, when the Argentine team traveled to Barcelona to compete for the Joan Gamper trophy (a friendly duel that Barsa has organized since 1966 before each start of the season).

At that time, the cast directed by Guillermo Barros Schelotto fell 3-0. The scorers that afternoon were the Brazilian Malcom (14 minutes), Lionel Messi (39) and Rafinha Alcántara (67). At that time, Ernesto Valverde was in command of the squad blaugrana.

Diego Maradona played in Barcelona for two seasons (Efe)

Although at one point there was speculation that said match would be played on the exact day of his death, the sports calendar of both teams will not allow it Since Boca Juniors will face Independiente for the date 22 of the Argentine tournament on November 24, while Barcelona will play against Benfica for the group stage of the Champions League the day before.

It should be noted that in his extensive career, Diego Maradona wore the Boca Juniors shirt twice. The first in 1981 at the age of 21, from Argentinos Juniors and the second in what was his return to the institution in 1995, where he played two more seasons before ending his career as a footballer.

In Barcelona stayed for two seasons: 1982/83 and 1984/85. There he played 58 games and won three titles (King’s Cup, League Cup and the Spanish Super Cup) before going to Napoli in Italy.

KEEP READING

The revelation of a former Barcelona advisor: “We had Vinicius Jr signed, but they betrayed me”

This was the first official goal of Kun Agüero in Barcelona

Barcelona did not get Agüero’s goal and lost to Real Madrid in the first classic after Messi’s departure