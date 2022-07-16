Official: Barcelona confirmed Robert Lewandowski as a new reinforcement

The Polish striker must pass the medical examination and then sign his contract (Photo: Reuters)

After several weeks of conflict, one of the great novels of the pass market came to an end this Saturday: Robert Lewandowski will be Barcelona’s new footballer. The Catalan club and the Bayern Munich announced on their official sites the “principle of agreement” which will be closed once the scorer passes the medical exams and signs his contract.

“FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski, pending that the player passes the medical review and the signing of the contracts”, shared the Spanish club that will link him for four seasons, until June 30, 2026.

“We have given Robert Lewandowski the go-ahead. There is a verbal agreement with FC Barcelona, ​​the contract is still pending. We know very well what we owe Robert, but great players have left FC Bayern in the past and Bayern’s world didn’t fall apart after that either. On the contrary, it was often even more successful”, highlighted the CEO of the German entity, Oliver Kahn.

The forward will disembark in Spain and there is speculation that he could be presented on Sunday at the Camp Nou. The Polish striker had declared at the end of last season that his cycle at the Bavarian club had ended despite the fact that he still had one more year left on his contract. Beyond his public request, the leadership had rejected some of the offers that had come to the institution and this had provoked the anger of the soccer player who had arrived late in the last two training sessions, as a sign of protest.

After negotiations, Bayern Munich accepted 45 million euros (plus 5 million in variables) offered by the Spanish team. “Robert Lewandowski has done a great job for FC Bayern. We talked for a long time with our colleagues from Barcelona and clarified the details. He said goodbye this morning. After the trip to the USA he will come again, then we will have a coffee together. We wish him every success in his new club”, sentenced the member of the sports board, Hasan Salihamidžić. He is the fourth signing of the Catalan institution after the arrivals of the Brazilian Rapinha, Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen.

Xavi Hernández, coach of Fúbol Club Barcelona (Reuters)

The Pole, chosen as the best FIFA player in 2020 and 2021, put an end to his cycle in the Bavarian team that began in 2014. Since then he has scored 344 goals and lifted 19 titles, including the 2020 Champions League. Now he will have a new challenge in Barcelona, ​​​​which this Friday presented Raphinha as its brand new reinforcement and who hopes in the next few hours to sell the midfielder for more than 80 million euros Frenkie De Jong al Manchester United.

The team led by Xavi Hernandez It thus has the reinforcement that it most expected to form a forward line together with Ousmane Dembele y Ansu Fati, the great promise of the club. With them, the Spanish coach will seek for his team to recover the level that he was able to show in past years with Pep Guardiola or Luis Enrique, when he knew how to conquer Europe.

For its part, Bayern Munich did its best not to miss its great striker in the future, since last month it closed the arrival of Sadio Manéwho comes from being one of the best strikers in the Premier League with the Liverpool.

KEEP READING:

Criticism of Luis Suárez from a soccer legend who rejected his arrival after taking over as DT in the US: “I want hungry players”

Profound changes in PSG: the list of expendables was known and the DT announced “disciplinary rules” in the locker room

The fight between Gonzalo Montiel and the Korean Son in the Seville-Tottenham friendly: the Argentine ended with a bloody mouth after an elbow