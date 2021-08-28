Official: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United after 12 years

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again wear the shirt he used between 2003 and 2009 (Photo: Getty Images)

The pass market of this 2021 will be remembered throughout history: Cristiano Ronaldo defined his departure from the Juventus and confirmed his return to Manchester United after 12 years. It is one of the many resounding transfers of this period of transfers after the departure of Lionel Messi From Barcelona to disembark at the Paris Saint Germain.

The Portuguese footballer from 36 years had notified the coach of the Old lady that he would not continue in the entity and quickly expedited the negotiations to land at the institution that propelled him to world stardom. “Manchester United is pleased to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement on personal conditions, visa and medical,” confirmed the institution. Now the you He is looking for a substitute against the clock (the pass window closes on August 31).

The English club bought their token from Sporting Lisboa de Portugal in the 2003 in exchange for a figure over 14 million euros when CR7 he was barely 18 years old. On 2009, when it was sold to Real Madrid for about 93 million euros to be the most expensive transfer in history at the time, Cristiano had accumulated 118 goals in 292 presentations with the Red Devils and had conquered ten titles, among which the Champions League of the 2007/08 season stood out.

Confirmation of Cristiano’s return to United

Regarding the transaction, it transpired that United disbursed some 15 million euros to free him from the Turin club. But you can also pay a few 8 million euros extra in concept of bonuses for objectives (of which 5 million are highly achievable). In this way, Juventus, which is going through financial problems, makes cash with a senior player and frees itself from a stratospheric salary. Round business for both.

The particularity of the case is that he will be under the command of coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was his partner in Manchester from his arrival in 2003 until 2007, when the Norwegian retired permanently. “Cristiano is a legend of this club. He’s the best player ever, if you ask me. I was lucky enough to play with him. He is a tremendous human being. Everyone who has played alongside him has a soft spot for him. We have always had good communication ”, the current DT had warned in the conference that served to open the doors for him definitively upon his return.

Rumors of Cristiano’s departure from Juventus had started for several days and his name sounded on the Paris Saint Germain, but the option of Manchester City it is the one that had gained more strength. However, there was a sudden change at the end of the transfer period and his manager, Jorge Mendes, received a call from the red side of Manchester that ended up tipping the balance for his return.

Cristiano Ronaldo in his beginnings in Manchester United, just 18 years old (Gettyimages)

United are the winningest club in England’s first division with 20 titles over Liverpool’s 19, but has been dry for eight seasons since his coronation in 2012/13. He began the current Premier League with a bulky 5-1 win over Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds and then drew 1-1 with Southampton on the road.

After finishing in the second position of the last tournament, those of Solskjaer they will play the Champions League again after being eliminated in the group stage last season (shared the zone with PSG, Leipzig and Basaksehir), which allowed them to play the Europa League: they lost the final to Villarreal.

The draw for the maximum continental competition at club level in Europe determined that the Red Devils will be part of Group F where faces will be seen again with Villarreal from Spain, but they will also run into Atalanta from Italy and Young Boys de Suiza. The duels of this stage will take place between September 14 and December 8 of this year.

CHRISTIAN DE JUVENTUS’S FAREWELL ON THE NETWORKS

Through his Instagram account, the Lusitano said goodbye to the fans of the Old lady: “I gave my heart and soul for Juventus and I will always love the city of Turin until my last days. (…) I will always be one of you. Now you are part of my story, as I feel that I am part of yours. Italy, Juve, Turin, tiffosi bianconeri, you will always be in my heart ”.

