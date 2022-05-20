Official: Cruz Azul fired Juan Reynoso

Cruz Azul fired Juan Reynoso (Photo: Twitter/@CruzAzul)

What circulated for several weeks was confirmed: Juan Reynoso Guzmán left the technical direction of Cruz Azul. The Ferris wheel directive terminated the employment relationship with the chess playerso the era of the coach who broke the 23-year streak without a title for the cement workers.

It was through social networks that Machine shared a official statement the afternoon of Thursday May 19, in which the term of the Peruvian’s mandate is read on the light blue bench. Although the details of why he ended the employment relationship with Reynoso Guzmán were not given, the sports institution limited itself only to firing him.

The last day he served as La Noria’s coach was May 18, because according to the statement as of this Thursday he left office.

“Cruz Azul Futbol Club reports that as of today, Mr. Juan Reynoso has ceased to be the Technical Director of our first team.”

On the other hand, the board also thanked the strategist for his achievements, among the most outstanding was the championship number nine of the blue cross storysince the title meant the end of a drought that hit Machine for more than two decades.

Shortly after the one-year anniversary of the Cruz Azul title in the Guardianes Clausura 2021the club made it clear that the highlight of Reynoso’s mandate was that trophy that they raised on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

“The institution thanks you for the successes achieved during your administration. La Novena will undoubtedly be one of the biggest chapters in the history of this club”.

Finally, the club wished him success in the next projects that the South American coach is heading towards the next Liga MX championship.

“We recognize your work and dedication throughout your cycle, wishing you the best for your next projects”

Another of the great victories that Reynoso had with Cruz Azul was the Champion of Champions 2021 before Leon, with a 1-2 overall scoreso he left the window of the Ferris wheel with two more trophies in his sporting legacy.

Among the technical directors who have led Blue CrossJuan became the fourth foreign coach who was champion with the cement workersjoined the list of coaches such as Raúl Cárdenas, Ignacio Trelles and Luis Fernando Tena.

Although Reynoso marked a legacy with the cement machine, different adversities within the Cruz Azul board led the strategist not to extend his stay in the team. After the championship in 2021, Reynoso was expected to win a two-time championship, but it did not materialize and from then on the decline of Juan Reynoso was experienced.

With the addition of Jaime Ordiales to the sports management of the Cruz Azul Cooperative in February 2022, the changes within the team began to appear. In the first instance it was said that Reynoso was not happy with the board and it was rumored that he would resign, but continued in charge of the squad celeste until the end of the tournament.

That instability was reflected in the Clausura 2022 tournament, since Cruz Azul was eliminated from the quarterfinals at the hands of Tigresalthough Reynoso had shown a commitment to the team to continue working, the board no longer had patience and decided to end his era to make way for a new coach.

