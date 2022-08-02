Official: Fernando Alonso signed with Aston Martin for the next season of Formula 1

Fernando Alonso will continue to be linked to Formula 1 next year (Reuters)

the spanish pilot Fernando Alonsodouble Formula 1 world champion, will be a driver of the team Aston Martin from 2023 with a multi-year contract, the British team announced on Monday after the announcement of Sebastian Vettel in which he confirmed his retirement after the end of this championship.

In a statement, Aston Martin acknowledges that the “Incredible experience from Fernando and his brilliant pace and skill in the race is a clear statement of intent from an organization that is committed to developing a winning Formula 1 team.”

For his part, Alonso was very optimistic about the future: “This team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and therefore it is one of the most interesting in Formula 1 today. I have known Lawrence – Lawrence Stroll, CEO of Aston Martin – and Lance Stroll for many years and it is very obvious that they have the ambition and passion to succeed in Formula 1.”

F1

“I have seen how the team has consistently attracted great people with a winning tag, and I am aware of the huge commitment to the new facilities and resources at Silverstone Well, no one in Formula 1 today is showing greater vision and an absolute commitment to victory, and that makes it a really exciting opportunity for me, ”said the Asturian.

“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the forefrontand I want to be part of an organization that is committed to learning, development and success, although we are all aware that there is a long way to go to get there and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance” explained the double world champion.

“The passion and the desire to perform that I have witnessed -insisted the pilot- convince me to maintain my enjoyment and my commitment to this sport. I intend to win again in this sport and, therefore, I have to take the opportunities that seem appropriate to me.”

F1

The CEO of Aston Martin, Lawrence Strollacknowledged in that statement that knows Fernando Alonso and admires him “For many years and I have always been clear that he is a committed winner like me.”

“I have set out to bring together the best people and develop the right resources and organization to succeed in this highly competitive sport, and those plans are now taking shape at Silverstone, so it seemed only natural to invite Fernando to be part of developing a winning team, and in our recent conversations quickly established that we have the same ambitions and values, and it was logical and easy to confirm our desire to work together”, said Stroll.

KEEP READING

From the great maneuver to lead the race to the error in Ferrari’s strategy that cost Leclerc the victory in the Formula 1 Hungarian GP

Verstappen made an epic comeback and won the Formula 1 Hungarian GP on a black day for Leclerc and Ferrari

Haas updated his car and again exploded the controversy against the “white Ferraris” in Formula 1: “Obviously we are going to copy them”

(With information from EFE)