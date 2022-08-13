Official: FIFA announced that the Qatar World Cup will start on November 20

The World Cup was to start on November 21, but it was brought forward a day (Reuters)

We will have to wait less for the start of the Qatar World Cup. After the information that circulated this week, the FIFA confirmed this Thursday that the ball will begin to roll on Sunday, November 20 in the match between the local team and Ecuadorfor the first date of Group A. The other change is that the following Monday, Senegal y Netherlands They will collide at 7:00 p.m. local time instead of 1:00 p.m. The rest of the calendar will continue as scheduled.

On April 1, hours after the draw, the organizers had published the fixture that indicated that Senegal and the Netherlands would play the opening match on November 21, since the Qatar duel was going to be in central time, that is, in the third turn. However, everything has changed and now that duel will run for a few hours.

The FIFA voted this Thursday unanimously to maintain the tradition that has been carried out since Germany 2006 and that has the host country as the protagonist of the first commitment. Before, until 2002, this role was fulfilled by the defending champion of the title, on that occasion France.

In this way it was chosen because Qatar y Ecuador They will face each other on Sunday, November 20 at 7:00 p.m. (local time), once the opening ceremony ends, which would begin two hours before. Later, Monday will open with England vs. Iran at 4:00 p.m. (local time), will continue with Senegal vs. The Netherlands (7:00 p.m. local time) and will close with the United States vs. Wales (22.00, local time).

MATCH SCHEDULES

Qatar: 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

Argentina: 07:00, 10:00, 12:00, 13:00 and 16:00.

Colombia: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00 hours.

Mexico: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00 hours.

Peru: 05.00, 08.00, 10.00, 11.00, 14.00 hours.

Brazil: 07:00, 10:00, 12:00, 13:00 and 16:00.

Article in development

The FIFA statement:

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off with an even bigger celebration for fans in Qatar and around the world. On Sunday, November 20, the hosts will face Ecuador at 7:00 p.m., in what will be the only match of the day. The FIFA Council Bureau today unanimously decided to move up the match and the opening ceremony by one day, which will take place at Al Bait Stadium. As a consequence, the match between Senegal and the Netherlands will be played at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 21, instead of at 1:00 p.m.

This change ensures the continuation of an old FIFA World Cup tradition, whereby the hosts or defending champions play the first match of the competition, which is held in conjunction with the opening ceremony. The decision has been made after assessing the operational aspects and the impact it would have on the tournament, as well as after consulting with the main interest groups and the host country, who have agreed.

The player loan periodwill continue to start on November 14, as had been decided and stipulated in the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players. Ticket holders will receive an email notifying them of those matches that have undergone changes. The locations will remain valid for the new dates and times. Furthermore, FIFA will try to resolve any issues arising from this change on a case-by-case basis.

