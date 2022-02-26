Official: Formula 1 canceled the Russian GP after the attacks on Ukraine

Formula 1 canceled the date that was to be held in September in Russia (Photo: EFE)

The Formula 1 He made a resounding decision on his calendar to mark his position after the invasion that Russia carried out in Ukrainian territory during the last hours: they suspended the Russian GP that was planned for September this year.

“Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the opinion of all interested parties, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”, they clarified.

The debate on the scheduled date for the Sochi Autodrome had already begun as soon as the “military operations” promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin were known in the early hours of Thursday, February 24. Immediately, figures of the stature of Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen or Fernando Alonso had raised their position of not traveling to the country that started a war.

“If you look at the calendar, we have a race scheduled in Russia. For me, my own opinion is that I shouldn’t go. I think it’s wrong to run in that country. I feel sorry for the people, for the innocent people who are losing their lives, who are being killed for stupid reasons under very strange and crazy leadership, ”said the German driver who currently works at Aston Martin.

The Russian GP was due to host the 17th race of the season during the weekend of September 25. The date in this country was restarted in 2014 and from that year it was run uninterruptedly until the 2021 edition that had the triumph of Lewis Hamilton. The Formula 1 calendar, after this decision, will be left with 21 races with the start scheduled for next March 28 at the Bahrain GP.

Haas deleted its advertising on the last day of testing in Spain

This cancellation of the race that was to be held at the Sochi Autodrome is not the only repercussion in Formula 1 after the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. Haas, a team with North American roots but with an economic injection from Russian magnate Dmitry Mazepin, erased all traces related to the agreement with Russian capital during the last day of testing in Catalonia.

Haas’s car, which the Russian racer drove anyway Nikita Mazepin, wore black and white colors, no longer traces of red and blue that linked it to the Russian flag. The advertising “UralKali”, the Russian company that sponsored them, was also removed. This decision was out of “respect” for Ukraine, according to team director Guenther Steiner in recent hours.

“At the moment we are here to test, we want to finish this and then we will see in the future. In life sometimes you need to make decisions, even if they are not easy.Steiner told Motorsport Magazine. So far, there is no word on Mazepin’s future in the team.

THE NOTICE

The FIA ​​Formula 1 World Championship visits countries around the world with a positive vision to bring people together, uniting nations.

We are watching the events in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a speedy and peaceful resolution of the current situation.

On Thursday afternoon, Formula 1, the FIA ​​and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the opinion of all interested parties, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix under the current circumstances.