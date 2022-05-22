Official: Kylian Mbappé rejected Real Madrid and will continue at PSG

*This was the announcement of the renewal of Mbappé

Negotiations are over. Kylian Mbappé will continue to be a footballer Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at least until 2025. The striker and the president of the club, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, This was confirmed in the preview of the match against Metz when they stood on a stage set up in the center of the Parc des Princes playing field and made the announcement in front of thousands of people who chanted the surname of the institution’s star footballer.

“I am very happy to continue the adventure here in Paris. This is my home and my city, as I always said. I will continue in Paris Saint-Germain. I hope to continue doing what I like with all of you, and win titles together.” declared the player when he took the microphone and addressed his fans. Kiki He will stay then to seek to win the Champions League, a trophy absent in the club’s showcases.

Although details of the agreement are still unknown, Eurosport assured that the Parisian team will disburse a gigantic sum of money to ensure the continuity of its maximum figure. The institution would pay him 300 million euros as a bonus for what would be his signing and that Kylian’s net salary per season would reach 100 million euros.

Mbappé’s renewal announcement at PSG on social networks

After a season that was once again exceptional, but tarnished for the PSG for his elimination precisely against Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League, the 23-year-old scorer would have obtained the sports guarantees he requested to stay and would be placed in the “center of the project”. Fans of the Parisian team came to fear his departure, since the international press took it for granted for a long time that the star of the Blues he would end up joining his compatriot Karim Benzema in the Real Madrid attack.

In the white team they were also optimistic for a long time. Your president Florentino Perez He had proposed to sign this ‘galactic’ as a symbol of the new stage of the club, which is looking for a new idol of the very first line since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018.

Now the renewal of Mbappe can be read as a great victory for sports director Leonardo, president Nasser Al Khelaifi and the Qatari fund QSIowner of the club since 2011 and thus achieves a great effect six months before the World Cup in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappé will remain at PSG until 2025 (Reuters)

The news has fallen like a bomb in Spain, where until weeks ago it was believed that the French striker would wear the white shirt from July. So much so that Javier Thebespresident of La Liga tweeted: “What PSG is doing by renewing Mbappé with large sums of money… after registering losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons and having a wage bill of more than 600 million euros, it is an INSULT to football”. In addition, the agency announced that it will report the French club to UEFA.

Mbappe he joined PSG on a season-long loan from Monaco in August 2017, a link that turned into a permanent deal worth €180m and has helped the club win four Ligue 1 titles in five seasons. This season, the striker has scored 25 goals in the competition and is on course to finish as top scorer for the fourth consecutive year.

