Official: Manchester City reported when it will present Julián Álvarez and Erling Haaland

Julián Álvarez will be presented together with Erling Haaland at Manchester City on Sunday, July 10 (Photo: Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

the stay of Julian Alvarez in River Plate it is ready to end. The scorer signed with the Manchester City Englandbut the date of departure was still a question mark considering that the Millionaire He had among his wishes to keep him in the squad if he continues to advance in the Copa Libertadores. However, the story of the promising footballer with the Núñez entity already has an end date: on July 10 will be presented as a new reinforcement of the citizens together with the relentless gunner Erling Haaland.

The institution of the Premier League confirmed in the last hours that the next Sunday, July 10, there will be an event at the Etihad Stadium to present to his fans the three new faces he has signed so far, taking into account that those led by Josep Guardiola also added the German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega-Moreno in free status after ending his link with Arminia Bielefeld.

In this way, the Spider would only have two more possible games under the command of Marcelo Gallardo between the clash of this Sunday before Hurricane in the Tomas Adolfo Duco for the 6th date of the Professional League and the return duel of the round of 16 against Vélez corresponding to the Copa Libertadores which will take place on Wednesday, July 6.

The detail is that although Julián is among those summoned to face the Globothe DT could take care of him taking into account the proximity of the crash against the Fort.

The next duel for River will be precisely on Sunday, July 10 at the Monument Stadium against Godoy Cruz for the local tournament, but that day Álvarez will be in England to be one of the three protagonists of the event that will start at 1:00 p.m. in England (9AM in Argentina).

Erling Haaland, the great signing of Manchester City in this market

The presentation ceremony will be free and the players will answer questions from interviewers Danny Jackson and Natalie Pike. There will also be other special guests, experts who will provide detailed information on the entity’s pass market, a set of music and various prizes such as shirts signed by the brand new reinforcements.

The Argentine entity will receive some 21 million clean dollars for the sale of its jewel, as it was learned Infobae. City sold Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal in recent days and opened up more space for the two scorers he signed in this transfer period. “We have had many offers from clubs to loan Julián Álvarez, but he is not going to leave. He will do the preseason with us and he will stay ”, the CEO of Manchester City, Ferrán Soriano, had clarified.

It is clear that on Sunday the great star of the day will be the Norwegian Erling Haaland, who was acquired by the citizens after his brilliant time at Borussia Dortmund in Germany. So far, the amount paid by the club was not known, although it is suspected that it was higher than 60 million dollars.

