Official: Orbelín Pineda signs for AEK of Greece for the 2022-23 season

Orbelín Pineda signs for AEK from Greece. Photo: @AEK_FC_OFFICIAL

The AEK Football Club has made the arrival of the Mexican official Orbelin Pineda as reinforcement for the 2022-23 season. The footballer arrives from the Celta de Vigo Spaniard who gives him up for a year without an option to buy and with this, the national team will continue playing in European football.

“AEK FC officially announces the signing of Mexican international attacking midfielder Orbelin Pinedaon loan from Celta de Vigo until the summer of 2023″, reads in the statement. In the Greek club he will meet again with coach Matías Almeyda, with whom he coincided at Chivas de Guadalajara and where together they won a League, a Cup, a Super Cup and a Concacaf Champions League.

Before becoming official as a new element of the union, Orbelín had already joined the squad during the pre-season work that the team carried out in the Netherlands, where he carried out the respective medical tests. In this way, the footballer will become the sixth Mexican to play the Greek Super League after they did Nery CastilloAntonio de Nigris, Peter Maple, Alan Pulido and Paolo Medina.

AEK Athens is one of the most historic clubs in Greece, as well as one of the most winners. In her windows, the union has 12 Super League titles, 15 from the Cup, two from the Super Cup and one from the League Cup. Regarding the league championship, the team is the third most successful only behind Olympiakos and Panathinaikos. At a continental level, AEK has had participations in the Champions League and the Europa League, but it has never transpired.

Carlos Mourino, president of Celta de Vigo, accused that the main reason why Pineda leaves the team is because of his intention to have safe minutes of play with his sights set on the next Qatar World Cup 2022, tournament to which he hopes to be summoned with Mexico. Something that would be difficult given what happened during this first semester.

“With Orbelin it happens that He really wants to play to go to the World Cup and is looking for the opportunity to do so with the maximum guarantees. He is trying to go to a team where he can play all the games from here to the World Cup and we support him one hundred percent and in his aspirations”, commented Mouriño.

Orbelin Pineda and Matías Almeyda. Photo: bnsports.gr

Pineda left Mexican soccer after having worn the jerseys of three teams: Queretaro, Chivas y Blue Cross. With the Roosters he debuted in a Copa MX match in 2014. His level soon led him to stand out in his club, so in December 2015 he was signed by Guadalajara. Three years later the Machine bought it. With the Celta de Vigo, barely added a little more than 90 minutes game spread over seven games.

In its laurels has six trophies from different championships. With the rojiblanco team he won a Super Cup, a Cup, a League and a Concachampions, in that order. With the cement workers he won a Super Cup, a League and a Champion of Champions. He highlights that he was part of the squad that won a title with the Celestes after 23 years in which the institution failed.

With the Mexican National Team, Orbelín has become a recurring element in Gerardo’s calls Tata Martin. Count with one Gold Cup championship in 2019 and a runner-up in the same tournament, but in the 2021 edition. With the tricolor jacket, he exceeds 40 appearances on the field.

