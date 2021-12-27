Official: Roberto Alvarado is the first reinforcement of Chivas for the Clausura 2022

Alvarado is Chivas’ first reinforcement for 2022 (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The new signings for him Closing 2022 continue in the MX League and on the night of this Sunday, December 26, the whole of club Guadalajara shared a post in which he hinted at his newest element for the upcoming tournament.

Is about Roberto Alvarado, midfielder of Blue Cross. Through the official Twitter account of Chivas welcomed your new element. He shared a brief description of the qualities of his first signing for the following year: “Verticality and dynamism The #MeXIcano Sub-23 with the most goals and assists in 2021 comes to reinforce Guadalajara Welcome, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado!”

In addition, the Flock shared a statement in which he formalized the arrival of the midfielder to the institution commanded by Marcelo Michel Leaño and noted that it is the first movement of the squad aimed at strengthen Chivas for the following Mexican football campaign:

Roberto Alvarado is the first reinforcement of Chivas (Photo: Twitter / @ Chivas)

“In search of strengthening his offensive scheme, the Guadalajara Sports Club informs that as of today Roberto Alvarado joins the squad, for which the offensive midfielder and Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2020 will be part of the team that will try to regain prominence in the MX League from the next Closing Tournament 2022 ″

Also the new team of Roberto Alvarado made a count of the outstanding achievements of the footballer throughout his career, which highlighted his recent bronze medal achieved in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, his championship in the Concacaf Pre-Olympic Tournament and your participation in the ninth star of the squad La Noria cement plant.

So far the quality in which the player arrived is not known but everything indicates that it is a loan with an option to buy -as it was discussed in previous days- and the exchange for Uriel Antuna would be involved in the negotiation.

Chivas aroused curiosity about the arrival of Roberto Alvarado (Photo: Instagram / @ Chivas)

Shortly before the official announcement was made, the account of the Guadalajara club uploaded a Photography of one of his new t-shirts; But what stood out to all the fans is that the image captured the moment when the jersey is being prepared to print a new name.

Although the letters did not specifically form someone’s name, they were the same as Alvarado’s last name, which is why different followers affirmed that the deal was closed between both directives to exchange Uriel Antuna for Roberto Alvarado and it would be a matter of time before the formal announcement was made.

The rojiblanco team only limited themselves to uploading the photograph accompanied by a “New” emoticon; Without giving further details, it caused curiosity among the team’s followers to see the moment when they would officially present the Louse As the first booster of next season.

The followers of both footballers explained that it was a farewell because the signing of Antuna by Alvarado in Cruz Azul was achieved (Photo: Instagram/@alexisvega.9)

So far, the Celestial Machine has not shared any details that confirm the cancellation of the Louse Alvarado, however, the image of the Flock made it clear that both squads have already reached an agreement to trade your players; Roberto Alvarado will arrive at Chivas de Guadalajara and the Sorcerer Antuna would arrive in Mexico City to wear the shirt celeste.

Another thing that confirmed this transaction was the publication that it made Alexis vega on his official Instagram account. Without giving any explanation or sharing any text, he uploaded two photographs in which he is seen embraced by Antuna. You can see that Alexis is walking next to the Sorcerer Antuna and the image is edited in gray colors.

Although he did not accompany it with any text, the followers of both footballers explained that it was a farewell because the signing of Antuna by Alvarado in Cruz Azul for the following year.

