Official Star Wars: Bad Remittance Poster Revealed

Disney has revealed a official poster from Star Wars: The Bad Remittance before his Disney + debut next May 4, 2021.

This new poster was shared and Twitter Y introduces the main members from La Remesa Mala (aka The Bad Batch): Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker and Crosshair, along with the dark presence of the Emperor and the nameless boy Kamino which seems to play an important role in this Disney original series.

While not shown, we know that this series will also feature Grand Moff Tarkin, a young Saw Gerrera (played by Andrew Kishino, reprising his role from the Clone Wars series) and with Fennec Shand from The Mandalorian (played by Ming-Na Wen).

Star Wars: The Bad Remittance will begin with a special 70-minute premiere on May 4, which is also Star Wars Day, followed by new episodes every Friday from May 7.

As for the protagonists, it is a group of five clones that were created with a specific skill in mind to serve the Empire like Clone Force 99. They also come with a rebellious trait that causes them to be branded as enemies of the state. In any case, the five clones will be played by Dee Bradley Baker.

This new series will act as a kind of continuation of the series The Wars of the Clones, now concluded. Additionally, it is one of many Star Wars projects in production, including a Rogue One prequel series centered on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor, and a mysterious series directed by women.

More specifically, this latest production (still unnamed) will run by screenwriter and director Leslye Headland, also known for the acclaimed 2019 Russian Doll movie.