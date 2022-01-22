Official statement from Blizzard after the purchase of Microsoft: “Our priority is to rebuild trust”

Mike Ybarra, head of Blizzard, has insisted on his intentions to improve the work culture.

Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard isn’t just the news of the week, it’s probably the news of the year. In the days following the announcement of the agreement, information continues to come to light regarding what may happen in the future, and although we have already had several statements from Xbox, from the other party we expect even more reactions.

On this occasion, from Blizzard Entertainment They wanted to come to the fore with an official statement shared on their website. In it, they make their intentions clear through a text signed by Mike Ybarra himself, head of Blizzard. The main objective? rebuild trust in the company and create a better work culture.

We want to work in the most supportive and safe environment possibleMike Ybarra“2021 was a challenge for all of us. As people, we care about treating everyone around us with respect and dignity. As professionals, we care deeply about our projects and want to work in the most supportive and safest environment possible,” says Ybarra at the start. “Our priority for now and for the future is to rebuild your trust in Blizzard.”

“Success and reward will depend directly on our own overall success in creating a safe work environment, inclusive and empowering creativity at Blizzard. We are devoting a lot of resources to the goal of improving our culture.” Next, Ybarra began to list different leader profiles with which the study will count. He talks about a cultural leader to help them maintain the best characteristics they have, an organizational leader in human resources to foster a positive work environment, and another focused solely on promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

He assures that they will begin to staff all those profiles within the company and promises firm responsibility in cases of unacceptable behavior, with consequences that will apply to all types of employees, including leaders and board. Similarly, they are committed to improving their percentages of representation internally and have launched a program to evaluate the management carried out by senior positions.

“These actions are just the beginning of the work ahead for Blizzard,” the statement continued. “I am motivated and excited by the fact of working directly in the construction of the best environment for our teams, enabling them to realize their visions.

We have an incredible 2022 ahead of usMike Ybarra“We also know that we need to bring new content to our players on a more regular basis, as well as innovate both our existing games and those to come. We have some exciting things to announce and I will share more about it next week. I want to thank our communities and our amazing teams for their dedication and guidance, something that will always be our guiding star. We have an incredible 2022 ahead of us,” concludes Ybarra.

We are waiting, therefore, to find out what news they have prepared to announce in the coming days regarding their most outstanding games. Although, above all, we hope that keep their commitments to solve the situation of hostile work culture that employees still suffer in the company. For the moment, we know that its maximum agent, Bobby Kotick, will continue in the company as CEO until the operation is resolved, when he will probably leave his position.

