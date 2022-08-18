Official: The International Board recommended that headbutting be prohibited in children under 12 years of age

The International Board recommended that headbutting be prohibited in children under 12 years of age (Source)

In March 2022, the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) was one of the first in prohibiting all those under 10 years of age from hitting the ball with the head and those between 11 and 13 years of age must limit headers in training.

This measure was taken after a group of parents filed a lawsuit in 2014 in California state court against several organizations, including FIFA, for “negligence and carelessness” in the treatment of brain injuries or contusions caused by hitting the ball with the head, or by the clash of heads between players when they dispute an aerial ball.

Time passed, and not only FIFA took action on the matter, but also the IFAB (International Football Association Board), which is also made up of the four football associations in the United Kingdom and which is the responsible for defining the rules of football worldwide and its future modifications.

In fact, in july this yearit was english football the fact that decided to ban head butting on children under the age of 12. The FA has received permission from the International Board (IFAB) to modify this rule of the game on an experimental basis this season. The same thing happened weeks ago with children’s soccer in Rosario, Argentina.

This month headers were banned for children under 11 years of age in children’s soccer in Rosario, Argentina

A few weeks later, what began as a recommendation in training, in the last few hours became official. In an essay shared by the global entity, the Federations received the statement recommending that headers be prohibited in children under 12 years of age also in soccer matches.

“There is concern about possible adverse effects on the health and well-being of players in the short and long term, in particular possible head injuries,” says the statement. And adds: “This concern is heightened when the players are children, since their body, brain, and motor skills are still developing and they may not have the physical strength or experience to minimize potential risk.”

“Consequently, some football authorities already they have introduced restrictions on heading the ball in training sessions for the youngest players, and the logical thing now is to apply these restrictions to matches”they warned.

For this reason, “The IFAB has approved a test to study the effects of “intentionally heading the ball” being considered an offense punishable by an indirect free kick. The test will be carried out in competitions and matches with players up to twelve years old.

THE COMMUNICATION THAT THE IFAB SHARED TO ALL THE FEDERATIONS:

