Official: the pending match between Argentina and Brazil was definitively suspended

Finally, the remaining 85 minutes will not be played (EFE)

Finally, the pending match between the Argentina y Brazil that had been suspended after 5 minutes of play on September 5, 2021 when Brazilian health agents entered the stadium’s field of play Neo Chemistry Arena (ex Arena Corinthians) en Saint Paul for alleged violations of the health protocol by covid-19 by parts of some players of the Albiceleste.

After several claims about how and when the remaining 85 minutes should be resumed, this Tuesday the AFA reported that the duel was definitively canceled. “The Brazil-Argentina match will no longer be played again, so the corresponding date will allow our team to play a friendly match in preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup instead”says the letter published on the official website of the agency.

According to the entity that regulates Argentine soccer, Both federations and FIFA reached an agreement before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). In this way, they decided together not to celebrate the meeting that had been stipulated by FIFA itself for September 22 of this year, something that both technical bodies found uncomfortable.

A few weeks ago, the Lionel Scaloni He had referred to the matter and did not hide his annoyance at FIFA’s position: “We still don’t know where it will be. He is disrupting our schemes with this issue. We are a month and a half away from that date and we don’t know who we are going to play with or where we are going to play. It is difficult to understand that FIFA does not make a decision”. In this sense, the coach added: “It is a total uncertainty. We are not knowing if we are going to play. This situation is not ideal and it is not our fault, it is the one who should make the decision. We have to wait and see what happens with that game. The situation of the match with Brazil seems unusual to me”.

Later, it was the Brazilian Confederation that, through a statement, anticipated that they were going to request the cancellation of the match because “could be detrimental to the preparation of the team for the World Cup and bring risks of injury, suspension and boycott of the Argentines to the matchin addition to making it impossible to play a second game in September in America”.

After just 5 minutes of play, Brazilian health agents broke in to arrest some Argentine players (Reuters)

This agreement is part of a long litigation that takes almost a year. It is that in the first instance FIFA had determined that the match should be completed, which is why the AFA had appealed that ruling. Finally, after several twists and turns of taking the case to CAS, both federations understood that this was for the best.

It should be remembered that the result of that commitment did not alert anything to what happened in the playoffswhere Brazil closed as absolute leader in undefeated with 45 points ahead of the Albiceleste, which accumulated 39 units and no losses. In addition, the fact that the match was to be played in San Pablo in September was a problem for the preparation for the Qatar World Cup since it forced both casts to be in South America to face a rival of maximum demand, when Tite y Staircases They plan to travel to Europe to measure themselves against other selected ones.

Regarding the fines for what happened, the AFA must pay 150 thousand Swiss francs (USD 157,770) of which 25% will be donated to the World Health Organization.

The full statement from the AFA

AFA informs that, within the framework of the disciplinary process for the incidents that occurred in the Brazil-Argentina match on September 5, 2021, AFA, CBF and FIFA have resolved the dispute before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS).

The AFA and the CBF have accepted their respective responsibilities for the events that gave rise to the suspension of the Match, as verified by the FIFA Judicial Bodies, and that they must assume the corresponding sanction.

As a consequence, AFA was ordered to pay a total fine of CHF 150,000, half of which was suspended for a probationary period of two years.

Half of the fine to be paid (25% of the total fine) will be donated directly by AFA to the World Health Organization (WHO), in support of its ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19.

Finally, the Brazil-Argentina match will no longer be played, so the corresponding date will allow our team to play a friendly match in preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup instead.

AFA would like to thank FIFA for their willingness and availability to resolve this issue under these very specific circumstances and in a short period of time.

KEEP READING:

Barcelona wants to reinforce itself with a player from the Argentine national team

Juventus confirmed Di María’s injury after his premiere: the question about recovery

Antonela Roccuzzo showed her concern about the burning of wetlands in Paraná that affect Rosario