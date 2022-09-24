Official trailer for “Enola Holmes 2”, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill

We already have the first trailer Enola Holmes 2 and it looks just as fun or funnier than the original movie Netflix which was released in 2020. Millie Bobby Brown reprises her leading role as the sister of Sherlock Holmes on her first case as a private detective: the disappearance of a girl. As she investigates, she hatches a conspiracy around a mystery that she will have to solve with the help of her and Sherlock’s friends (Henry Cavill).

“Shortly after solving her first case, Enola Holmes (Brown) follows in the footsteps of her famous brother Sherlock (Cavill) and opens her own agency, but quickly realizes that the life of a private detective is not as simple as it seems. It seems. Resigned to accept the harsh reality of adulthood, Enola decides to close her office, but just then a penniless young match seller shows up and offers her her first official job: find her missing sister. The case turns out to be much more puzzling than Enola expected and thrusts her into a dangerous new world.”

Millie Bobby Brown, Helena Bonham Carter, Henry Cavill and more stars return in the second installment of the saga. (Netflix)

The cast also includes David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, Susan Wokoma, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Helena Bonham Carter. The film directed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne is based on the literary series The Adventures of Enola Holmesde Nancy Springer.

In addition to starring in the film adaptation of the books, Millie Bobby Brown She is listed as a producer alongside Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Ali Mendes and Robert Brown. Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Paige Brown, Jane Houston, Harry Bradbeer, Jack Thorne are executive producers.

The films are based on the literary series “The Adventures of Enola Holmes” by Nancy Springer. (Netflix)

Enola Holmes made a leap to the cinema with notable success

The pandemic prevented a large number of films from being released in theaters for a long time and one of those affected was Enola Holmes. The rights to the production of Legendary ended up being acquired in 2020 by Netflix, a service that premiered it that same year. The response was completely positive, since the story starring the star of Stranger Things I enjoyed a feminine perspective to tackle an adventure of mysteries.

The sequel was soon confirmed and, shortly after, Millie Bobby Brown was back on set with Henry Cavill y Helena Bonham Carter, who give life to their family in fiction. Not only did the film proposal attract attention, but the public is more than interested in seeing the young actress shine in a different role than Eleven. As you remember, this famous character marked her return this year in the fourth season of the Duffer brothers series.

In this journey, Sherlock and Enola Holmes will have to work together to solve a great mystery. (Netflix)

Enola Holmes 2 It will be released on November 4 in Netflix.

