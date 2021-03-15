Official trailer for The Unholy, Sam Raimi’s next film

Sam Raimi’s next step in horror

The Unholy tells the story of Alice, a young woman with a hearing impairment who, after visiting the Virgin Mary, is able to listen, speak and heal the sick. As word spreads and people flock to witness his miracles, a disgraced journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) visits this small town to investigate. When paranormal phenomena begin to occur, it is questioned whether they are the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister. The Unholy is a Sam Raimi, Rob Tapert and Evan Spiliotopoulos production, written and directed by the latter, based on the bestselling book Shrine by James Herbert.