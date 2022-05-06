Official: Tuca Ferretti resigned from Juárez FC

Tuca Ferretti resigns from Juarez FC (Photo: Reuters)

The rumors that left the Juarez Soccer Club no technical director for the Opening 2022 from MX League were fulfilled on the afternoon of Thursday, May 5 Ricardo tuca Ferretti formally resigned from the team brave and did not renew his contract for the following tournament.

Through an official statement, shared by the board of directors of the border team on social networks, the announcement was made about the exit of tuca of the Juárez club.

Without giving further details of the reasons that led the former player to leave the project that began in 2021, the Chihuahuan squad explained that in common agreement with the coach and the directors of the institution decided to end the era of tuca with the Ciudad Juárez squad and let him go after one of the team’s worst seasons.

Through an official statement, the club thanked Ricardo Ferretti for his work (Photo: Instagram/@fc_juarez)

“Futbol Club Juárez recognizes Ricardo Ferretti for the work done throughout his stay at our institution. After a meeting with the board, a mutual agreement was reached to leave the position”

Besides, the directive dedicated good wishes to Ferretti for the next plans that he undertakes, either within Mexican soccer or outside of it. “We wish him the best of success in his future projects. Tuca, Ciudad Juárez will always be your home”, wrote Juárez FC.

At the end of Clausura 2022, the brave culminated in last place in the standings with just 11 points, which represented the worst campaign for tuca Since he began his career as technical director in the Mexican First Division, he had a result of three wins, two draws and 12 losses throughout the Grita México 2022.

Official statement of the resignation of Tuca Ferretti de Juárez (Photo: Twitter/@fcjuarezoficial)

In addition, at the end of the regular day of the championship, brave was in the last place of the percentage tableso you have to pay a economic fine close to 80 thousand pesos. Because there is no descent and promotion in Liga MX, the teams with the worst performance will have to pay a large sum of money.

tuca arrived in Ciudad Juárez in June 2021 after having completed his stage with the UANL Tigres, so it was believed that the naturalized Mexican would have the opportunity to raise the border soccer players, but it was not like that. He only directed the squad for 11 months, that is, almost a year, a stage in which he failed to qualify for the league and only managed to get the board to pay the quotient sanction.

In Ferretti’s first tournament with the brave they were in 16th place in the table with 16 points in the Apertura 2021. That tournament was irregular for him. tuca Well, he got some positive results that lifted the team, but they couldn’t keep up the pace and didn’t qualify for the league.

Tuca arrived in Ciudad Juárez in June 2021 after completing his stage with the UANL Tigres (Photo: EFE/ Luis Torres)



It was until the Closure 2022 stage in which Ferretti lived a torment with brave. Even on the last regular day, Ricardo Ferretti’s sadness was appreciated because the television coverage captured the moment in which the tuca He sat down on the bench and began to cry.

Notably the brazilian had already expressed his disagreement with continuing in the direction of the clubeven came to present his resignation on different occasions, but the board denied them and tried to convince him to continue, according to recapitulation ESPN. Al final Ricardo Ferretti became the first coach to leave his team at the start of the summer market.

KEEP READING:

Diego Lainez could return to Mexican soccer in the 2022 Opening

“Many times it is easier to put aside the technical director”: Santiago Baños on Solari’s departure

Alexis Vega renewed with Chivas until 2024