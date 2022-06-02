Officials can already telecommute three days a week. But it has small print

Officials will be able to telework three days a week after this measure has been introduced in the energy saving and efficiency plan of the General State Administration (AGE). Until now they could only do it one day. To do this, the body to which these public employees belong will have to prepare a remote work plan specifying the positions that can be held under this modality.

However, the measure will not reach all civil servants in Spain and only part of them will finally be able to benefit from teleworking.

Officials of the AGE. To begin with, the plan refers exclusively to State officials, so it excludes those from the autonomous communities and local bodies. In order for these employees to be able to telecommute, the institutions to which they belong must develop their own remote work plans.

In November 2021, when the Government announced that it was going to publish the royal decree that would regulate the teleworking of civil servants in January 2022, the Executive explained that, once the norm came into force, the Autonomous Communities and local entities could develop their own remote work project from it. But, as we already explained in Xataka, said royal decree has been delayed on several occasions and is still not enacted.

Possibility of teleworking. However, not all AGE officials will be able to work remotely. The order that regulates the measure specifies that those positions whose effective provision can only be guaranteed with the physical presence of the worker may not be performed in a teleworking regime. Likewise, those professionals whose position requires direct supervision or may require their immediate physical availability at any time may not be employed remotely.

Finally, the savings plan states that the decision on whether or not the official can work remotely is subject to the needs of the service and subject to the guarantee of direct face-to-face care for citizens. This means that those responsible for each organization may deny the concession of this work modality despite the fact that the position is likely to be performed remotely if they consider that the employee will be necessary in the offices.

Excluded officials. In this way, the members of the State Security Corps and Forces, due to the characteristics of their positions, nor the staff of educational centers or the administration of justice will not be able to telework.

Neither are those public employees whose main function is customer service, unless a shift system is established whereby workers rotate in this function the two days they are required to go to the office, and the rest of the week. week perform other tasks of the institution that can be done remotely, such as attending online consultations.

Imagen | Aleh Tsikhanau