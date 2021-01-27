Oh Eui Sik Spends The Night At Im Se Mi’s Place In “True Magnificence”

“True Magnificence” has shared new previews displaying what’s subsequent for the characters performed by Oh Eui Sik and Im Se Mi!

tvN’s “True Magnificence” is a romantic comedy based mostly on successful webtoon. Lim Ju Gyeong (Moon Ga Younger) is a highschool scholar who makes use of make-up to cover her naked face and overcome her insecurities about her appears to be like. Coming into into her life is Lee Su Ho (Cha Eun Woo), a preferred scholar together with his personal emotional wounds. Collectively, they learn to develop by means of life’s challenges by means of love.

In the newest episode, the connection between Hee Gyeong (performed by Im Se Mi) and Joon Woo (performed by Oh Eui Sik) was caught by Ju Gyeong and Su Ho. They’re compelled to bicker a bit extra now consequently, which solely has viewers wanting extra from the couple!

The new stills present Joon Woo at Hee Gyeong’s home, napping on the sofa in a comfortable outfit. His barely flushed pink cheeks indicate that he’s been ingesting and is sleeping it off. Beside him, Hee Gyeong is unable to take her eyes off of him, admiring Joon Woo with a loving gaze.

The final photograph exhibits Joon Woo becoming a member of Hee Gyeong’s household for a meal. Whereas he appears to be like shocked and confused with each palms held as much as his face, Hee Gyeong and her household look pure, as in the event that they’ve already accepted Joon Woo as a member of the household.

Keep tuned to learn how Joon Woo finally ends up crashing at Hee Gyeong’s on the subsequent episode of “True Magnificence,” airing on January 27 at 10:30 p.m. KST!

