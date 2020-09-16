Oh In-hye Lifeless: Korean Actress Was 36

Korean actress Oh In-hye died of a cardiac arrest in a South Korea hospital on Monday night. She was 36.

Earlier within the day, a pal discovered Oh unconscious at her house in Incheon, South Korea. Oh was transported to Inha College Hospital and at one level was reported to be recovering, although she didn’t reawaken.

The circumstances main as much as her dying haven’t been introduced by a coroner, and investigations are nonetheless ongoing. Nevertheless, it’s strongly suspected that she died by suicide.

“We’ve got discovered no motive to suspect homicide and there have been no indicators of intrusion into Ms. Oh’s home,” a police spokesperson mentioned. “It seems she made an excessive selection.” The police additionally defined that Oh had been affected by despair.

Oh debuted within the 2011 movie “Sin of A Household,” however attracted notoriety the identical yr for sporting a revealing gown to an awards ceremony. She later defined that she was new within the movie business on the time and had solely a restricted wardrobe.

She appeared within the minor hit movie “Crimson Vacance, Black Marriage ceremony,” 2014’s “The Plan” and lately starred within the TV drama “539 Yeonnam-dong.”

Extra lately, Oh launched a YouTube channel with movies about magnificence and style suggestions, and collaborated on the duet “Sorry” with singer Nautilus.

The South Korean leisure business is notoriously harsh on performers, who are sometimes topic to years of powerful coaching and strict grooming beneath long-term administration contracts. Regardless of that, success is unsure and social media responses to entertainers who’re perceived to have slipped up in any approach could be instantaneous and brutal.

Should you or anybody you realize within the U.S. is having ideas of suicide, please name the Nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/sources. In different territories, please name your native suicide hotline.