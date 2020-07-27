Oh Jung Se Garners Positive Attention For Making Special Memories With Fan At Amusement Park

Actor Oh Jung Se touched the hearts of viewers after taking trip of his busy schedule to satisfy with a fan.

On July 25, the actor met with cellist Bae Boum Joon, a fan who was drastically touched by his function as Moon Sang Tae in tvN’s ongoing weekend drama “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay.” Oh Jung Se spent the day along with the fan at Lotte World, a well-liked amusement park in Seoul.

Oh Jung Se has been gaining an excessive amount of consideration for his function as Moon Sang Tae, a personality who has autism spectrum dysfunction (ASD). Based on a submit on Bae Boum Joon’s sister’s Instagram account, the cellist, who additionally has a developmental incapacity, grew to become unhappy after seeing a scene by which Moon Sang Tae cries at creator Go Moon Younger’s (Web optimization Ye Ji‘s) autograph session. Bae Boum Joon’s sister wrote that her brother constantly instructed her that he needed to satisfy Moon Sang Tae and spend time collectively at an amusement park, amongst different places. She then reached out to Oh Jung Se, who agreed to satisfy his fan.

When he met Bae Boum Joon, Oh Jung Se wearing the identical garments as Moon Sang Tae and stayed true to his function all the way down to his speech and the best way that he walked. He rode on numerous amusement rides along with Bae Boum Joon and in addition gifted him with a toy dinosaur, which the fan named “Good Dino.”

Moreover, extra footage have been posted on his Instagram account, which seems to be run by his mom, together with the heartfelt caption, “If you happen to meet an angel? They’re dazzling. You’ll be able to’t look straight at them. You cry, each earlier than and after you meet them. It was such a stunning time that I’ll take a look at the images one after the other.”

After the assembly, Bae Boum Joon’s mom additionally posted paintings drawn by her son for Oh Jung Se. Together with the image, she wrote an extended submit detailing the occasions of the day and conveying her gratitude to Oh Jung Se in addition to to the others who helped make the particular assembly a actuality.

If you happen to can’t get sufficient of Oh Jung Se, take a look at his movie “Swing Children” under:

