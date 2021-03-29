Oh My Girl Confirmed To Make Comeback

Oh My Girl is making their return!

On March 30, WM Leisure revealed, “Oh My Girl is making ready for a comeback deliberate for early Could.”

The upcoming comeback can be Oh My Girl’s first one in roughly one 12 months and one month since their extremely profitable seventh mini album “NONSTOP.” The lady group reached better stardom with their hits “Nonstop” and “Dolphin” from the “NONSTOP” album. The track “Nonstop” acquired a platinum certification for streaming on Gaon Chart, and Oh My Girl took dwelling awards on the Melon Music Awards 2020, 2020 Soribada Finest Okay-Music Awards, thirty fifth Golden Disc Awards, and thirtieth Seoul Music Awards final 12 months.

Are you excited for Oh My Girl’s comeback?

