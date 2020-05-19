Oh My Girl Maintains Lead With “Nonstop”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, May Week 3

Oh My Girl’s “Nonstop” repeats as our No. 1 tune this week with a excessive rating as soon as once more! This tune has additionally gathered a formidable eight music present wins. Congratulations once more to Oh My Girl!

Transferring up one spot to No. 2 is BTS’s “ON,” whereas transferring down one spot to No. 3 is Apink’s “Dumhdurum.”

Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 6 is IU’s “eight,” a nostalgic pop rock observe produced by and that includes BTS’ Suga. With a stylish twist on old skool vibes, the lyrics categorical a narrative of being 28-years-old.

Taeyeon’s new tune “Pleased” debuts at No. 7. A contemporary reinterpretation of old skool doo-wop and R&B music, the comforting tune expresses the heat and happiness of spending time along with a liked one.

Singles Music Chart – May 2020, Week 3 Rank Music Artist/Band 11 (-2) 아무노래 (Any tune) Zico 12 (+4) 좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me particular person) Pleasure 13 (-3) 흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers) Jang Beom June 14 (-3) 처음처럼 (BLOOM) MC The Max 15 (-1) LALALILALA APRIL 16 (+1) Psycho Pink Velvet 17 (-5) Oh my god (G)I-DLE 18 (–) 돌덩이 (Stone Block) Ha Hyun Woo 19 (+4) FIESTA IZ*ONE 20 (–) METEOR CHANGMO 21 (new) 나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun)) BOL4 22 (-9) 우리 만남이 (However I’ll Miss You) Paul Kim 23 (-4) HIP MAMAMOO 24 (new) 내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears) Wheein 25 (-4) 그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy) Kim Really feel 26 (-2) 늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening) Noel 27 (-1) 그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love) City Zakapa 28 (-3) 어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like) AKMU 29 (+2) 화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy) Kyuhyun 30 (new) 널 찾아가 (Knock) ASTRO 31 (-2) To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon) Maktub 32 (-4) NOT BY THE MOON GOT7 33 (-1) 어떻게 지내 (I Want You) OVAN 34 (-1) LONELY NIGHT Kwon Jin Ah 35 (-5) 반만 (Half) Jin Min Ho 36 (-1) 시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone) HYNN 37 (-10) 나쁜 놈 (Unhealthy) BEN 38 (+2) 너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love) Baekhyun 39 (-2) 시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station) Kwak Jin Eon 40 (+4) 넌 내가 보고 싶지 않나 봐 (I feel you’re not lacking me) Shin Ye Younger 41 (-19) 뱉어 (Spit it out) Photo voltaic 42 (-6) Break all of the Guidelines CRAVITY 43 (-9) Right here I Am Once more Baek Yerin 44 (-2) 사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Nonetheless Love You A Lot) Jeon Sang Keun 45 (-4) 영웅 (Kick It) NCT 127 46 (-8) 사랑, 하자 (Let’s Love) Suho 47 (-4) SOUL H&D 48 (-2) 조금 취했어 (I’m a bit drunk) Lim Jae Hyun 49 (-2) BAZOOKA! GWSN 50 (new) 은하수 (Milky Method) GB9

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%

Soompi Airplay – 20%

YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%