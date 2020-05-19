Oh My Girl Maintains Lead With “Nonstop”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, May Week 3

Oh My Girl’s “Nonstop” repeats as our No. 1 tune this week with a excessive rating as soon as once more! This tune has additionally gathered a formidable eight music present wins. Congratulations once more to Oh My Girl!
Transferring up one spot to No. 2 is BTS’s “ON,” whereas transferring down one spot to No. 3 is Apink’s “Dumhdurum.”
Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week.
Debuting at No. 6 is IU’s “eight,” a nostalgic pop rock observe produced by and that includes BTS’ Suga. With a stylish twist on old skool vibes, the lyrics categorical a narrative of being 28-years-old.
Taeyeon’s new tune “Pleased” debuts at No. 7. A contemporary reinterpretation of old skool doo-wop and R&B music, the comforting tune expresses the heat and happiness of spending time along with a liked one.
Singles Music Chart – May 2020, Week 3
|Rank
|Music
|Artist/Band
|11 (-2)
|아무노래 (Any tune)
|Zico
|12 (+4)
|좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me particular person)
|Pleasure
|13 (-3)
|흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)
|Jang Beom June
|14 (-3)
|처음처럼 (BLOOM)
|MC The Max
|15 (-1)
|LALALILALA
|APRIL
|16 (+1)
|Psycho
|Pink Velvet
|17 (-5)
|Oh my god
|(G)I-DLE
|18 (–)
|돌덩이 (Stone Block)
|Ha Hyun Woo
|19 (+4)
|FIESTA
|IZ*ONE
|20 (–)
|METEOR
|CHANGMO
|21 (new)
|나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))
|BOL4
|22 (-9)
|우리 만남이 (However I’ll Miss You)
|Paul Kim
|23 (-4)
|HIP
|MAMAMOO
|24 (new)
|내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)
|Wheein
|25 (-4)
|그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)
|Kim Really feel
|26 (-2)
|늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)
|Noel
|27 (-1)
|그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)
|City Zakapa
|28 (-3)
|어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)
|AKMU
|29 (+2)
|화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)
|Kyuhyun
|30 (new)
|널 찾아가 (Knock)
|ASTRO
|31 (-2)
|To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)
|Maktub
|32 (-4)
|NOT BY THE MOON
|GOT7
|33 (-1)
|어떻게 지내 (I Want You)
|OVAN
|34 (-1)
|LONELY NIGHT
|Kwon Jin Ah
|35 (-5)
|반만 (Half)
|Jin Min Ho
|36 (-1)
|시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone)
|HYNN
|37 (-10)
|나쁜 놈 (Unhealthy)
|BEN
|38 (+2)
|너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love)
|Baekhyun
|39 (-2)
|시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)
|Kwak Jin Eon
|40 (+4)
|넌 내가 보고 싶지 않나 봐 (I feel you’re not lacking me)
|Shin Ye Younger
|41 (-19)
|뱉어 (Spit it out)
|Photo voltaic
|42 (-6)
|Break all of the Guidelines
|CRAVITY
|43 (-9)
|Right here I Am Once more
|Baek Yerin
|44 (-2)
|사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Nonetheless Love You A Lot)
|Jeon Sang Keun
|45 (-4)
|영웅 (Kick It)
|NCT 127
|46 (-8)
|사랑, 하자 (Let’s Love)
|Suho
|47 (-4)
|SOUL
|H&D
|48 (-2)
|조금 취했어 (I’m a bit drunk)
|Lim Jae Hyun
|49 (-2)
|BAZOOKA!
|GWSN
|50 (new)
|은하수 (Milky Method)
|GB9
In regards to the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:
Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%
How does this text make you’re feeling?
Add Comment