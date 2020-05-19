General News

Oh My Girl Maintains Lead With “Nonstop”; Soompi’s K-Pop Music Chart 2020, May Week 3

May 19, 2020
3 Min Read

Oh My Girl’s “Nonstop” repeats as our No. 1 tune this week with a excessive rating as soon as once more! This tune has additionally gathered a formidable eight music present wins. Congratulations once more to Oh My Girl!

Transferring up one spot to No. 2 is BTS’s “ON,” whereas transferring down one spot to No. 3 is Apink’s “Dumhdurum.”

Two songs newly entered the highest 10 this week.

Debuting at No. 6 is IU’s “eight,” a nostalgic pop rock observe produced by and that includes BTS’ Suga. With a stylish twist on old skool vibes, the lyrics categorical a narrative of being 28-years-old.

Taeyeon’s new tune “Pleased” debuts at No. 7. A contemporary reinterpretation of old skool doo-wop and R&B music, the comforting tune expresses the heat and happiness of spending time along with a liked one.

Singles Music Chart – May 2020, Week 3

RankMusicArtist/Band
11 (-2)아무노래 (Any tune)Zico
12 (+4)좋은 사람 있으면 소개시켜 줘 (Introduce me particular person)Pleasure
13 (-3)흔들리는 꽃들 속에서 네 샴푸향이 느껴진거야 (Your Shampoo Scent In The Flowers)Jang Beom June
14 (-3)처음처럼 (BLOOM)MC The Max
15 (-1)LALALILALAAPRIL
16 (+1)PsychoPink Velvet
17 (-5)Oh my god(G)I-DLE
18 (–)돌덩이 (Stone Block)Ha Hyun Woo
19 (+4)FIESTAIZ*ONE
20 (–)METEORCHANGMO
21 (new)나비와 고양이 (Leo (feat. Baekhyun))BOL4
22 (-9)우리 만남이 (However I’ll Miss You)Paul Kim
23 (-4)HIPMAMAMOO
24 (new)내 눈물 모아 (With My Tears)Wheein
25 (-4)그때 그 아인 (Sometime, The Boy)Kim Really feel
26 (-2)늦은 밤 너의 집 앞 골목길에서 (Late Evening)Noel
27 (-1)그대 고운 내사랑 (Stunning My Love)City Zakapa
28 (-3)어떻게 이별까지 사랑하겠어, 널 사랑하는 거지 (How can I really like the heartbreak, you’re the one I really like)AKMU
29 (+2)화려하지 않은 고백 (Confession Is Not Flashy)Kyuhyun
30 (new)널 찾아가 (Knock)ASTRO
31 (-2)To You My Mild (feat. Lee Raon)Maktub
32 (-4)NOT BY THE MOONGOT7
33 (-1)어떻게 지내 (I Want You)OVAN
34 (-1)LONELY NIGHTKwon Jin Ah
35 (-5)반만 (Half)Jin Min Ho
36 (-1)시든 꽃에 물을 주듯 (The Lonely Bloom Stands Alone)HYNN
37 (-10)나쁜 놈 (Unhealthy)BEN
38 (+2)너를 사랑하고 있어 (My Love)Baekhyun
39 (-2)시청 앞 지하철 역에서 (In entrance of metropolis corridor on the subway station)Kwak Jin Eon
40 (+4)넌 내가 보고 싶지 않나 봐 (I feel you’re not lacking me)Shin Ye Younger
41 (-19)뱉어 (Spit it out)Photo voltaic
42 (-6)Break all of the GuidelinesCRAVITY
43 (-9)Right here I Am Once moreBaek Yerin
44 (-2)사랑이란 멜로는 없어 (I Nonetheless Love You A Lot)Jeon Sang Keun
45 (-4)영웅 (Kick It)NCT 127
46 (-8)사랑, 하자 (Let’s Love)Suho
47 (-4)SOULH&D
48 (-2)조금 취했어 (I’m a bit drunk)Lim Jae Hyun
49 (-2)BAZOOKA!GWSN
50 (new)은하수 (Milky Method)GB9

In regards to the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into consideration rankings by numerous main music charts in Korea in addition to the most popular trending artists on Soompi, making it a novel chart that displays what’s happening in Ok-pop not solely in Korea however all over the world. Our chart consists of the next sources:

Gaon Singles + Albums – 40%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 30%
Soompi Airplay – 20%
YouTube Ok-pop Songs + Music Movies – 10%

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment