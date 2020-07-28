Oh My Girl Members Talk About Success With “Nonstop,” Inspirations, And More

Oh My Girl members Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, and Seunghee featured in a pictorial and interview for the August challenge of The Star journal.

Hyojung commented, “Desirous about it, that is our first time on a shoot with simply the 4 of us.” Seunghee stated, “I preferred that it wasn’t a girlish or harmless idea, and it was good having each group photographs and particular person photographs the place we may strive numerous poses that we’ve by no means achieved earlier than.”

Speaking concerning the success of their latest album “Nonstop,” which hit No. 1 on music charts, Seunghee stated, “I didn’t even dream of it getting No. 1. It’s not straightforward to get No. 1, so I assumed we’d should undergo a whole lot of ups and downs on the charts. It looks like we’ve skipped the center step and simply jumped [to the top].”

Hyojung added, “I used to be amazed at simply how a lot love we bought. It didn’t really feel actual, and I keep in mind being a bit dumbfounded.”

Mimi, when requested if she desires an opportunity to do extra hip hip, stated, “I don’t have a robust sufficient persona to diss anyone. And I additionally don’t have a lot confidence that I can simply flex in lyrics. I’d similar to the chance to make music.”

YooA, who enjoys writing, was requested the place she finds her inspiration. She stated, “At any time when I see an object and write about the way it makes me really feel, I all the time take into consideration how will probably be learn by another person. I get a whole lot of inspiration from [people] that aren’t afraid to precise themselves. When selling as a star, it’s doable to have limitations on expression, however I need to present as many alternative issues as I can inside these boundaries.”

When requested what the general public desires from Oh My Girl, YooA responded, “I feel it’s our reliability. I feel they need to proceed to see us as a close-knit group.” Hyojung stated, “I feel they like Oh My Girl’s power and our distinctive chemistry. I don’t assume this may ever change.”

Closing, the members shared their ideas on the which means of Oh My Girl. Seunghee stated, “It’s tenacity. Whereas selling as Oh My Girl, we’ve gained new ranges of tenacity and grown a lot stronger. When with the members, I feel we are able to do something.”

YooA stated, “To me, it’s this second. Identical to the current should exist for the longer term to come back, I dream of a contented future alongside the Oh My Girl members.”

Supply (1)