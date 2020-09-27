Oh My Girl Shares A Peek Into Their Chaotic And Exciting Post-Dorm Lives

Oh My Girl appeared on the September 26 episode of “The Supervisor” and gave viewers a take a look at their each day lives dwelling independently.

Oh My Girl’s supervisor launched himself, saying, “I used to handle iKON earlier than, and it’s my first time managing a woman group. Everybody round me was jealous. Oh My Girl is known for his or her pure picture as idols, however I believe the viewers will probably be stunned as a result of they’re very quirky and unusual when you get to know them higher. They discuss so quick that it’s exhausting to maintain up with what they’re saying, and so they have loads of vitality.”

Oh My Girl’s Jiho and YooA are every dwelling with their mother and father, and the remainder of the members reside individually. 4 of the members, Arin, Binnie, Mimi, and Seunghee, dwell in numerous flats throughout the identical constructing. Seunghee shared, “We every wanted our personal area, however on the identical time, we wished to dwell collectively.”

This system confirmed Arin beginning off her day with infinite yawns and Mimi starting her day with a giant glass of iced americano. Mimi, who has the constructing’s grasp key in her possession, let herself into Arin’s dwelling and stunned her.

Mimi and Arin have been being too loud upstairs, so Seunghee stomped upstairs to complain to her neighbors concerning the noise. Nonetheless, she solely joined Mimi and Arin in creating extra chaos. In the meantime, Binnie was having a extra quiet morning, learning Korean historical past and cooking kimchi stew.

All the members then gathered in Binnie’s residence to eat collectively, every bringing snacks. Seunghee shared that they did this typically as Binnie was the one member who cooked.

Seunghee continued to supply laughter by enjoying the guitar and imitating Park Jin Younger, and Arin added to the enjoyable by utilizing humorous filters to document Seunghee. Their supervisor shared, “That is what the company worries about. Even when it’s simply two of them collectively, they’re so loud.”

