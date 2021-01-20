Oh My Girl Shares Their Thoughts And Hopes For 2021

Oh My Girl participated in a pictorial and interview with Harper’s Bazaar!

The seven members posed collectively for group pictures and likewise took unit and particular person images.

The idea of the picture shoot was “circle,” and Oh My Girl confirmed varied charms like cuteness, mysteriousness, and maturity through the use of completely different props.

In the course of the interview, every of the members have been requested in regards to the new yr. Hyojung mentioned she’s excited for 2021, and Mimi commented, “This yr will cross by shortly too.” YooA shared, “It’s a contemporary begin. Let’s all be completely happy!”

Seunghee mentioned, “I’m actually, actually wanting ahead to this yr,” and Jiho commented, “It’s the yr of the ox! I used to be born within the yr of the ox, so I’m going to attempt my finest.”

Binnie expressed her want for 2021, saying, “It’s the yr of the ox, so I hope there can be loads of work and that many issues will occur.” Arin shared, “I’m 23 (by Korean reckoning) now, and I’m wondering how far I’ll problem myself this yr.”

Oh My Girl’s full pictorial and interview might be discovered within the February concern of Harper’s Bazaar.

Supply (1)