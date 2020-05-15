Oh My Girl Shares Thoughts On Recent Success, Their Personalities, And More

On Could 14, Oh My Girl appeared as company on KBS CoolFM’s “Jung Eun Ji’s Music Plaza”!

The group launched their seventh mini album on April 27 and scored their sixth win for his or her title observe “Nonstop” earlier than they went on the present (and went on to seize a seventh win later that day).

Radio host Apink’s Jung Eun Ji praised them, saying, “Your songs are wonderful. They’re very charming. Your title observe ‘Nonstop’ swept music charts, and the music video additionally topped the chart.” Hyojung replied, “It doesn’t really feel actual. That is the primary time I’ve ever seen such an curiosity [in us]. I really feel completely satisfied and excited as a result of it’s unfamiliar.”

In a shock name with comic Park Myung Soo, he commented, “Regardless of the recognition of trot nowadays, Oh My Girl’s songs are shining via. I assist you guys.” Seunghee, who beforehand starred in “Salty Tour” with him, shared, “He took actually excellent care of me then. He felt comfy like he was my dad, and I even fed him codfish. I miss him.”

Oh My Girl voted for numerous titles within the group. As for the nicest member, they stated it was everybody within the group. YooA defined, “We’ve been collectively for almost six years, and we take excellent care of one another. I like the members as a result of they’re all good.” Arin added, “Mimi all the time takes excellent care of me. I’m older than her, however after I’m feeling down, she [cheers me up] along with her playfulness, and I’m grateful for it.”

Subsequent, the members picked Mimi and Seunghee because the members who ceaselessly lose their mood. Jiho stated, “Mimi abruptly loses her mood. She tends to get indignant once we discuss concerning the outcomes with out an evidence.” Mimi defined she will get indignant when she thinks she’s being handled unfairly, and Seunghee admitted she loses her mood over trivial issues, like the recent climate. Hyojung stated, “When Seunghee loses her mood, I simply suppose, ‘She’ll recover from it ultimately.’”

Relating to their promise to change components, Oh My Girl stated they’re ready to satisfy it anytime in the event that they win first place this week. Jiho additionally responded to a remark left by Olivia Hussey, who beforehand shared she was a fan of the group, by saying, “Thanks. I such as you.”

Oh My Girl is ready to be a part of the distant live performance “Journey to Okay-Pop” that may happen on Could 19, 20, and 21. The group might be acting on Could 21 with KARD, Balming Tiger, Website positioning Samuel, and Martin Smith.

Supply (1)