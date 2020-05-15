Oh My Girl Surprises ONF To Show Support And Give Advice On “Highway To Kingdom”

Oh My Girl went to go to ONF on “Highway to Kingdom” to point out their help!

On the Might 14 broadcast of “Highway to Kingdom,” Oh My Girl visited their WM Leisure juniors ONF whereas they have been training. Final yr, Oh My Girl was the runner-up on “Queendom,” the primary season of this idol competitors sequence.

Whereas all of them ate snacks that the women introduced, Seunghee requested about “Highway to Kingdom” saying, “How was it at first?” E-Tion solemnly replied, “Nicely, we received fifth…”

J-Us added, “To make a little bit of an excuse, we ready ‘Howdy, we’re ONF.’ However the different teams ready for a contest.”

The Oh My Girl members instantly exclaimed, “That’s the identical as us!” Seunghee defined, “We went considering it was like a music present however it was like MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards).”

They went on to reassure ONF with YooA explaining, “After that, you turn out to be a lot stronger.” The boys agreed and E-Tion added, “That’s why we have been so damage and had a gathering that very same day,” as ONF excitedly shared that they then received third place within the first spherical.

Whereas Hyojung and Seunghee congratulated the group, YooA stored them on their toes by sharing, “I wish to sit up for this spherical extra. I hope you guys aren’t complacent.” E-Tion was impressed by her sensible phrases and Seunghee defined, “That is simply her in and of herself.” YooA continued, “I believe there might be higher outcomes this time, in order that might be sufficient.”

As a closing hurrah, Oh My Girl yelled “ONF! Let’s go to ‘Kingdom’!” because the group broke out in cheers.

After Oh My Girl left, Hyojin commented, “It actually gave me a whole lot of energy. They introduced us a whole lot of good vitality which I believe helped rather a lot.”

Watch their full chat beneath!

“Highway to Kingdom” airs each Thursday at eight p.m. KST. Watch ONF’s efficiency from the primary spherical right here!