Congratulations to Oh My Girl for profitable first place with “Nonstop” on SBS’s “Inkigayo”! Second place was Chungha’s “Keep Tonight,” and third place went to Apink’s “Dumhdurum.”

This week’s performers embrace 2Z, TOO, FANATICS, Natty, H&D, B.A.P’s Jongup, MCND, CRAVITY, GWSN, Kanto, ASTRO, APRIL, Oh My Girl, and extra.

Keep tuned for this week’s performances!